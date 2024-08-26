P2insight Inc. And Skookum Win Maximoworld Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BREMERTON, Wash., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- P2Insight and Skookum have been awarded the MaximoWorld Award for Best Maximo MRO Spare Parts Management Solution.

This prestigious award highlights their successful collaboration in optimizing Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) management.

The deployment of P2Insight's innovative Order Hub solution at Skookum resulted in the following:



Punchout Catalog Shopping:

Simplified access to over 35 vendor catalogs.

Automated Procure-to-Pay:

30% reduction in processing time, streamlining operations.

Enhanced Technician Productivity:

15% increase in efficiency, improving overall performance.

Boosted

SCM Team Efficiency:

25% productivity gain, enabling focus on strategic initiatives. Reduced Invoice Discrepancies:

Enhanced accuracy in invoice processing.

These improvements have significantly strengthened Skookum's service delivery and competitive position in the market.

"It is an honor and a vindication of our purpose," Mike Popovic, P2Insight Inc. president said. "While many focus purely on assets and maintenance, we have dedicated ourselves to solving the supply chain challenges that are crucial for effective asset management."

Popovic said this award shows the importance of supply chain management to asset management and our P2Insight's approach.

"We at Skookum feel very honored to receive this award," Scott Smith, Director of Reliability and Asset Management at Skookum said. "It reflects the dedication of our team and partners to delivering top-tier solutions that drive value for our customers."

P2Insight Inc. stands at the forefront of Maximo E-Commerce integration, offering cutting-edge tools that enhance MRO efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and achieve significant cost savings.

Skookum, a nonprofit organization with a social mission of creating opportunities for people with disabilities, is a leading provider of facility management services, specializing in innovative solutions for federal and commercial clients. With a focus on operational excellence, Skookum partners with clients to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and optimize asset lifecycle management.



