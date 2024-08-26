US Yields Muted After Durable Goods Data

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Updated at 3:17 p.m. ET/ 1917 GMT)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields saw modest changes on Monday, after economic data signaled a cooling in business spending, but moves were limited as investors digested a steep drop on Friday after the Reserve signaled it was ready to cut interest rates.

The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dipped 0.1% last month after a downwardly revised 0.5% increase in June and slightly below the unchanged estimate.

Yields dropped to close out last week's trading after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated an imminent start to a rate cut from the central bank, noting a further cooling in the labor market would be unwelcome while signaling confidence inflation is within reach of its 2% target.

Powell's comments signify a shift in the Fed's focus to supporting the job market over combating inflation.

"The market was stronger this morning until the economic data came out and really what you had is somewhat of a dovish Powell speech that to some extent just kind of reconfirmed what the market had been trading towards anyway right over the prior couple weeks, or since the last labor market report," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

"I would be surprised if you get any big swings at this point one way or the other until you get some of the August data, labor market and your inflation data. Yields have run down pretty good to get to where they are down and so a breather at this point makes sense."

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note gained 0.9 basis point to 3.816%. The 10-year yield in on track for its fourth straight monthly fall, down nearly 30 basis points for August, its biggest drop since December.

Analysts at Wells Fargo said they anticipate a drop in yields on Thursday, due to a shift in rebalancing and duration extension trades to slightly earlier in the month, along with short covering into month-end auctions, and recommended clients be long duration at the close on Wednesday.

Markets are completely pricing in a rate cut of at least 25 basis points at the Fed's September meeting, pricing in a 32.5% chance for a 50 basis point cut, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on the 30-year bond rose 0.3 basis point to 4.105%.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said in comments to the Bloomberg "Odd Lots" podcast that the "low-hiring, low-firing" approach that U.S. businesses currently take to their employment decisions is unlikely to last, citing the risk that firms could resort to layoffs if the economy weakens.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 11.8 basis points.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that "the time is upon us" to cut interest rates, likely starting with a quarter-percentage point reduction in borrowing costs.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, climbed 1.8 basis points to 3.932%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.048% after closing at 2.02% on August 23.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.146%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.1% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Nick Zieminski)