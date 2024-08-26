Trump Special Counsel Asks Appeals Court To Revive Records Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US prosecutors are seeking to reinstate the criminal case charging Donald with mishandling classified documents and obstruction, arguing a Florida judge was wrong to toss out the indictment this summer.

Less than three months before US voters decide if Trump should win a second term as president, Special Counsel Jack Smith's office on Monday asked an appeals court to reverse US District Judge Aileen Cannon's July order. Prosecutors say Cannon erred in finding Smith's appointment was unconstitutional.

Cannon, who was appointed to the court in south Florida by Trump in 2020, held that Congress hadn't clearly given Attorney General Merrick Garland the authority to appoint Smith, which meant the entire prosecution was unlawful. She also found that the use of federal funds to pay for Smith's work violated the US Constitution.

Cannon's“contrary view conflicts with an otherwise unbroken course of decisions, including by the Supreme Court, that the Attorney General has such authority, and it is at odds with widespread and longstanding appointment practices in the Department of Justice and across the government,” prosecutors argued.

Prosecutors haven't asked to fast-track the appeal ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential contest. Trump is due to respond to the government's brief in a month, and then the government will get another three weeks to reply. The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals hasn't set a hearing date.



Cannon's 93-page opinion came more than a year after Trump was originally indicted. The former president was charged with willfully holding onto documents containing sensitive national defense information after he left the White House in January 2021, as well as attempting to obstruct government efforts to investigate and recover the documents.