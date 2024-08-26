(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

fractional flow reserve devices market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

20.08% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of CADs is driving market growth, with a trend towards strategic alliances by vendors. However, low adoption of FFR poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B.Braun SE, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Bracco Spa, CathWorks Inc., Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., HeartFlow Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV, Medtronic Plc, Mennen Medical Group, Opsens Inc., and Siemens AG. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fractional flow reserve devices market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1167.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and Canada Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B.Braun SE, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Bracco Spa, CathWorks Inc., Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., HeartFlow Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV, Medtronic Plc, Mennen Medical Group, Opsens Inc., and Siemens AG

Market Driver

Vendors in the Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) devices market are implementing strategic moves to expand their global reach and enhance their competitive position. In October 2021, Boston Scientific announced its acquisition of Baylis Medical Co. Inc. For USD1.75 billion, expanding its structural heart and electrophysiology product offerings. Similarly, in July 2021, HeartFlow merged with Longview Acquisition Corp., becoming a publicly traded corporation. These strategic alliances enable vendors to broaden their product portfolios and enter new markets, increasing FFR procedure awareness and adoption. This market trend will foster growth opportunities for the global FFR devices market during the forecast period.



The Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), particularly coronary artery diseases, among the geriatric population and those with high blood pressure, diabetes, and high BMI. With increasing mortality rates from heart attacks and strokes, there is a greater focus on diagnosing and treating myocardial ischemia caused by stenosis in epicardial coronary arteries. Traditional angiography is being replaced by less invasive FFR monitoring systems, which detect induce ischemia and help determine the need for angioplasty or aortocoronary bypass grafts. FFR guidewires and monitoring systems are becoming essential tools for diagnosing single-vessel and multi-vessel diseases, including left main stenoses and serial stenosis. The market is segmented into invasive monitoring and non-invasive monitoring segments, with pressure guidewires and monitoring systems being the most common types. Lifestyle factors such as smoking, physical inactivity, and obesity are driving the demand for these devices. According to the World Health Organization, heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, making the FFR devices market a critical area of focus for healthcare providers and manufacturers.



Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The use of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) technology in cardiology is still in its early adoption stages in several countries, including developed ones like the US. In the US, for instance, only around 20% of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCI) procedures are performed using FFR guidance, despite its clinical and economic benefits. Factors limiting its widespread adoption include incomplete reimbursement, inconvenience of vasodilator administration, lack of easy access to vasodilators, and time-consuming nature of the procedure. Additionally, the high cost of adenosine, a vasodilator used in FFR measurements, and its side effects further hinder its adoption. These challenges will likely impede the growth of the global FFR devices market during the forecast period. The Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of stenosis in epicardial coronary arteries. Inducible ischemia caused by stenosis leads to various heart diseases, including single-vessel and multi-vessel diseases. The rising geriatric population, unhealthy lifestyle choices such as smoking, physical inactivity, and high BMI are major factors contributing to this trend. FFR devices help diagnose and treat stenosis by measuring the pressure difference across a narrowed artery. These devices are used in angiography procedures and are essential for identifying complex cases like multivessel disease, left main stenoses, and serial stenosis. The FFR devices market consists of invasive monitoring segment using pressure guidewires and monitoring systems, and non-invasive monitoring segment using thin-walled hollow tubes. The market faces challenges such as tortuous vessels, wire-based systems, and electrical connections. Healthcare experts, including cardiologists and surgeons, are increasingly adopting FFR devices for their accuracy and effectiveness in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular ailments. According to the World Health Organization, heart-related diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. Angioplasty and aortocoronary bypass grafts are common procedures using FFR devices. Unhealthy eating habits, high blood cholesterol, and the influence of fast-food chains further exacerbate the need for these devices.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview

This fractional flow reserve devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 FFR guidewires 1.2 FFR monitoring systems



2.1 Single-vessel diseases 2.2 Multi-vessel diseases



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

FFR guidewires- The Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) devices market primarily focuses on the use of pressure wires for measuring pressure distal to a stenosis in the target artery. Pressure wires, a type of guidewire, are available from leading vendors such as Abbott and Koninklijke Philips. These wires are classified into three main categories: pressure wire technology (piezoelectric wires), microcatheter technology (optical fiber catheters), and optical fiber technology (optical fiber wires). Pressure wires, the most commonly used FFR technology, feature fast response, ruggedness, high stiffness, an extended range, and the ability to measure quasi-static pressures. Abbott's PressureWire X and Koninklijke Philips's FloWire Doppler guidewires are preferred due to their unique advantages, such as wireless transmission of measurements and direct intracoronary flow measurements, respectively. Despite challenges like kinking and the need for multiple pull-backs, pressure wires held a significant market share in 2023 and are projected to continue dominating the FFR devices market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), particularly coronary artery diseases, driven by risk factors such as high blood pressure, mortality rates, lifestyle choices including smoking, eating habits, and high blood cholesterol. FFR is a diagnostic tool used to assess the functional significance of coronary artery stenosis, which is a narrowing of the epicardial coronary artery. Traditional angiography, while effective in visualizing the anatomy of the arteries, does not provide information on the physiological significance of the stenosis. Inducible ischemia during FFR testing helps cardiologists, surgeons, and healthcare experts make informed decisions on the need for revascularization, thereby reducing unnecessary procedures and improving patient outcomes. The rising geriatric population, with its increased susceptibility to heart-related diseases, further fuels the demand for FFR devices.

Market Research Overview

The Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) devices market refers to the segment of the medical industry focused on technologies used to assess myocardial ischemia in patients with coronary artery diseases (CAD), including single-vessel and multi-vessel diseases, caused by conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes (Type II), stroke, heart attack, and lifestyle factors like smoking, physical inactivity, and high BMI. The rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular ailments, such as high blood cholesterol and obesity, as reported by organizations like the World Health Organization and the World Obesity Federation, are major drivers for market growth. FFR devices include guidewires and monitoring systems that measure FFR, a pressure ratio that indicates the degree of stenosis in epicardial coronary arteries and helps determine the need for revascularization. These devices are essential in diagnosing and treating myocardial ischemia, which can lead to mortality rates from heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions. The FFR market consists of invasive monitoring and non-invasive monitoring segments, with pressure guidewires and monitoring systems being key components. The invasive monitoring segment involves the use of thin-walled hollow tubes with electrical connections to measure FFR directly in the artery, while non-invasive monitoring methods use imaging techniques to estimate FFR. Both methods play a crucial role in the diagnosis and treatment of CAD, especially in complex cases with tortuous vessels or serial stenosis. Cardiovascular specialists, including cardiologists, surgeons, and healthcare experts, use FFR devices to optimize angioplasty and aortocoronary bypass graft procedures. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases and the need for more accurate and less invasive diagnostic tools.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



FFR Guidewires

FFR Monitoring Systems

Application



Single-vessel Diseases

Multi-vessel Diseases

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio