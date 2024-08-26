Meet The Ashleylauren Designer At Terry Costa's Homecoming Pop-Up Shop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ashley Lauren will be at Terry Costa during the ASHLEYlauren pop-up on Saturday, September 7th, and Sunday, September 8th

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For girls looking for a dress or romper that makes them feel confident, the ASHLEYlauren collection has the answer. The chic and glamorous designs in the collection are available at Dallas' premier retailer, Terry Costa.On Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, the Terry Costa team is excited to welcome the designer of the ASHLEYlauren collection to its store. Meet Ashley Lauren in person and find the perfect look for homecoming or another special event with the help of Terry Costa's experienced fashion consultants.“We're incredibly excited and proud to welcome Ashley Lauren to Terry Costa,” said Terry Costa Owner and CEO Tina Loyd.“Her talent, dedication to her craft and new and exciting perspective are a welcome breath of fresh air in the formal wear industry. Ashley is a new young leader in our industry and serves as an inspiring example of women in business empowering one another.”For over a decade, Ashley Lauren has cultivated collections that give women the couture style and feel through high-quality ASHLEYlauren court dresses and homecoming dresses . ASHLEYlauren designs offer chic and glamorous styles in a variety of silhouettes. Each piece in the collection is about empowering women and celebrating the special moments they'll experience while wearing the dress.Come create special memories at Terry Costa on Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, with the Terry Costa team and Ashley Lauren herself. Whether it's the first or last homecoming or somewhere in between, shop and try on dresses at Terry Costa for an unforgettable experience.For over 30 years, Terry Costa has prided itself on being the go-to premier retailer for bridal, prom, homecoming, couture, and other special events. Known for having the widest selection in Texas and its team's high-quality service, Terry Costa guests can confidently make essential purchases for any occasion.Terry Costa is located in the Preston Valley Shopping Center at the intersection of the LBJ Freeway and Preston Road.For guests who can't make it into the store, Terry Costa has a website to put dreams within reach for everyone across the United States. For more updates about events and sales or the gorgeous homecoming dresses offered, check out Terry Costa's Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.About Terry CostaTerry Costa is the premier prom, homecoming, wedding, and other special events retailer. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of high-quality prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas, with a wide range of price points and some of the best prices in the market. For over 30 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW Metroplex with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. The Terry Costa team prides themselves on being there from your first formal dance to prom, to your wedding day, to your grandchild's wedding day, and for every event in between. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to putting“dreams within reach.”Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins. Additional information about Terry Costa and the wide selection of dresses can be found on the Terry Costa Website, Bridal Instagram, Prom Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.###

