Airbnb To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
8/26/2024 5:46:13 PM
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB ) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + technology conference on Monday, September 9, 2024 beginning at 4:25pm PT / 7:25pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at . A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at .
About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5 million Hosts who have welcomed over 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.
