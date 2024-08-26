Airbnb To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, (NASDAQ: ABNB ) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Communacopia + on Monday, September 9, 2024 beginning at 4:25pm PT / 7:25pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at . A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at .

