Dell Technologies To Present At Investor Conferences In September
8/26/2024 5:46:12 PM
ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) announces that Michael Dell, chairman & chief executive officer, and Jeff Clarke, vice chairman & chief operating officer, will present at the following conferences:
Citi 2024 Global TMT conference – New York, NY
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024
8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET
Speaker: Michael Dell
Goldman Sachs Communacopia + technology Conference – San Francisco, CA
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024
3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET
Speaker: Jeff Clarke
A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at .
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL ) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.
Copyright © 2024 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.
SOURCE Dell Technologies
