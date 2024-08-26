Developers Makes Second Appearance On The Inc. 5000 List, Ranking 672 In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Developers, a leading provider of software engineering talent, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024

Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, securing the

672nd position . This marks the second consecutive year that Developers has earned a spot on this prestigious list, a testament to the company's remarkable 700% growth over the past three years. This achievement underscores Developers's continued expansion and leadership in the staff augmentation and human resources sectors.

This year, Developers also achieved notable rankings within specific categories, including 23rd among companies based in Austin, 32nd in Human Resources, and 60th in Texas. These accomplishments highlight the company's dedication to matching businesses with top-tier nearshore software development professionals and its innovative approach to meeting client needs.

"We are deeply grateful to our clients for their continued trust and partnership," said Douglas Loyo, CEO and Co-founder. "Our success is built on these strong relationships, and we are honored to play a role in their growth by providing them with the talent they need to succeed."

Emilio Baez, President and Co-Founder, added, "This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our incredible talent and administrative team. Their dedication to excellence in matching the right talent with the right opportunities is what drives our success. I want to thank every member of the Developers family for their relentless pursuit of quality in everything they do."

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Compiled annually by Inc. magazine , the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, showcasing their resilience and innovation in the face of economic challenges.

Developers provides top-notch software engineering talent in all critical areas of software development, including back-end development, front-end and full-stack development, mobile app development, data engineering, data science, DevOps, and quality assurance (QA), etc. This comprehensive approach ensures that Developers meets the diverse needs of its clients.

Developers

continues to excel in providing tailored staffing solutions, accurately matching each client with ideal candidates who possess not only the technical expertise but also the essential soft skills required for success. By creating an optimized version of offshoring, Developers sources top professionals from Latin America, ensuring that clients receive highly qualified talent at highly attractive rates. This precise approach to talent acquisition, combined with the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value, are key reasons for its inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, underscoring its continued commitment to growth and innovation.

About Developers: Developers is a leading staff augmentation company headquartered in Austin, Texas, that specializes in connecting companies with top software engineering talent from Latin America. With a focus on flexibility, quality, and cost-effectiveness, Developers provides customized staffing solutions that help companies scale their operations efficiently and deliver projects on time and within budget.

