Tuya Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results And Declaration Of Special Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Tuya Inc. (" Tuya " or the " Company ") (NYSE:
TUYA ;
HKEX: 2391), a global leading cloud platform service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the declaration of a special cash dividend.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Total revenue was US$73.3 million, up approximately 28.6% year over year (2Q2023: US$57.0 million).
IoT platform-as-a-service ("PaaS") revenue was US$54.3 million, up approximately 32.0% year over year (2Q2023: US$41.1 million).
Software-as-a-service ("SaaS") and others revenue was US$9.6 million, up approximately 2.4% year over year (2Q2023: US$9.4 million).
Smart solution revenue was US$9.4 million, up approximately 44.2% year over year (2Q2023: US$6.5 million).
Overall gross margin increased to 48.0%, up 1.3 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: 46.7%). Gross margin of IoT PaaS increased to 47.6%, up 3.4 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: 44.2%).
Operating margin was negative 14.1%, improved by 41.0 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: negative 55.1%). Non-GAAP operating margin was 10.0%, improved by 21.2 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: negative 11.2%), marking the Company's first positive quarterly non-GAAP operating margin.
Net margin was 4.3%, improved by 45.6 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: negative 41.3%). Non-GAAP net margin was 28.4%, improved by 25.7 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: 2.7%).
Net cash generated from operating activities was US$11.8 million (2Q2023: US$7.5 million).
Total cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and treasury securities recorded as short- term and long-term investments were US$1,000.1 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to US$984.3 million as of December 31, 2023.
For
further information
on
the
non-GAAP
financial measures
presented
above,
see
the
section
headed
"Use
of
Non-GAAP
Financial Measures."
Second Quarter 2024 Operating Highlights
IoT PaaS customers 1 for the second quarter of 2024 were approximately 2,100 (2Q2023: approximately 2,300). Total customers for the second quarter of 2024 were approximately 3,000 (2Q2023: approximately 3,300). The Company's key-account strategy has enabled it to focus on serving strategic customers.
The
Premium IoT PaaS customers 2 for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2024 were 280 (2Q2023: 251). In the second quarter of 2024, the Company's premium IoT PaaS customers contributed approximately 84.8% of its IoT PaaS revenue (2Q2023: approximately 79.8%).
Dollar-based net expansion rate ("DBNER") 3 of IoT PaaS for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2024 was 127% (2Q2023: 58%).
Registered IoT device and software developers were over 1,192,000 as of June 30, 2024, up 20.1% from approximately 993,000 developers as of December 31, 2023.
Company defines
an
IoT
PaaS
customer for
a
given
period
as
a
customer who
has
directly placed
orders
for IoT PaaS with
the
Company
during
that
period.
The Company defines a premium IoT PaaS customer as a customer as of a given date that contributed more than US$100,000
of
IoT
PaaS revenue during
the
immediately
preceding
12-month
period.
The
Company calculates
DBNER
of
IoT
PaaS
for
a
trailing
12-month period
by
first
identifying
all
customers
in
the
prior
12-month
period
(i.e.,
those
have
placed
at
least
one
order
for
IoT
PaaS
during
that
period), and then
calculating
the
quotient
from
dividing
the
IoT
PaaS
revenue
generated from
such
customers in
the
current trailing
12-month
period
by
the
IoT
PaaS
revenue
generated from
the
same
Company
of
customers
in
the
prior 12-month
period.
The
Company's
DBNER
may
change
from
period
to
period,
due
to
a
combination
of
various factors,
including
changes in
the
customers'
purchase
cycles
and
amounts and
the
Company's
customer mix, among
other
things. DBNER
indicates
the
Company's ability
to
expand
customer
use
of
the
Tuya
platform over time
and
generate revenue
growth
from
existing
customers.
Mr.
Xueji
(Jerry)
Wang,
Founder
and
Chief
Executive Officer
of
Tuya,
commented,
"The
second quarter
of
2024
marks
a
significant
milestone
for
our
company,
as
we
attained a
quarterly
non- GAAP operating
profit
for
the
first
time
in
our
history with
an
operating
margin
of
about
10%.
This achievement demonstrates the effectiveness of our business model and highlights the operational
leverage
within
our
business, as
well
as
our
commitment
to
delivering
on
our
promises. As the world's leading cloud platform service provider, we are entering a new phase in the smart technology sector. This progress is fueled by a more favorable competitive environment, GenAI technology
advancements,
renewed momentum
in
the
smart
consumer electronics
and
smart business
markets,
and,
more
importantly,
Tuya's
unwavering
commitment
to
strategic
decisions and
execution
focused
on
customers,
product innovation,
and
operations.
Looking
ahead,
we remain focused on driving long-term revenue growth and achieving solid profit margins, while
continuing
to
deliver the
best
smart
technology
solutions to
our
global
customers
and
partners."
Ms. Yao (Jessie) Liu, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Tuya, added, "Our strong financial performance
in
the
second
quarter
was
underscored
by
a
29%
year-over-year
increase in
total revenue,
reaching $73.3
million.
Our
IoT
PaaS
revenue
grew
by
32%
year-over-year,
fueled by a resurgence in industry demand and our ability to attract new customers while strengthening
partnerships
with
existing
ones.
Meanwhile,
our
smart
solutions revenue
saw
a
44.2%
year-over-
year
increase,
reflecting
the
strong
market
demand
and
the
value
proposition
of
our
offerings. Crucially,
our
strong
revenue growth,
enhanced
efficiency,
stable
gross
margins, and
excellent
control over expenses and costs led to Tuya's first-ever non-GAAP operational profitability in this
quarter.
Looking ahead,
we
are
confident
that
Tuya's strong
financial
and
operational
foundation
will
continue
to
drive
sustainable
growth
and
profit
margin
improvements."
Second Quarter
2024
Unaudited Financial
Results
REVENUE
Total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 28.6% to US$73.3 million from US$57.0
million in
the
same
period
of
2023,
mainly
due
to
the
increase in
IoT
PaaS revenue
and
smart solution revenue.
IoT PaaS revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 32.0% to US$54.3 million from US$41.1 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to reduced downstream inventory backlog, a global economic recovery compared with the same period of 2023, and the Company's strategic focus on customer needs and product enhancements. As a result, the Company's DBNER of IoT PaaS for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2024 increased to 127% from 58% for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2023.
SaaS and others revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 2.4% to US$9.6 million from US$9.4 million in the same period of 2023. During the quarter, the Company remained committed to offering value-added services and a diverse range of software products with compelling value propositions to its customers.
Smart solution revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 44.2% to US$9.4 million from US$6.5 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increasing customer demand for smart devices with integrated intelligent software capabilities the Company developed beyond IoT.
COST OF REVENUE
Cost
of
revenue
in
the
second
quarter
of
2024
increased by
25.4%
to
US$38.1
million from US$30.4
million
in
the
same
period
of
2023,
generally in
line
with
the
increase in
the
Company's total revenue.
GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN
Total gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 32.1% to US$35.2 million from US$26.6 million in the same period of 2023 and gross margin increased to 48.0% in the second quarter of 2024 from 46.7% in the same period of 2023.
IoT PaaS gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 47.6%, compared to 44.2% in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the changes in product mix and increased product value.
SaaS and others gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 71.0%, compared to 74.5% in the same period of 2023, due to the variations in product and service mix.
Smart solution gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 26.8%, compared to 23.0% in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the high-value product solutions the Company provided to its customers during the second quarter of 2024.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Operating expenses decreased by 21.6% to US$45.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 from US$58.1 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 15.6% to US$27.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 from US$33.0 million in the same period of 2023. For further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$23.0 million, down 13.1% from US$26.5 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in employee-related costs. During this quarter, average salaried employee headcount of the Company's research and development team was down approximately 16.7% year over year, but remained relatively stable compared to the previous quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$19.6 million, compared to US$22.5 million in the same period of 2023.
Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$9.4 million, down 4.5% from US$9.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in employee- related costs. Non-GAAP adjusted sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$8.2 million, compared to US$8.2 million in the same period of 2023.
General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$16.9 million, down 30.5% compared to US$24.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decline in credit-related impairment of long-term investments. Non-GAAP adjusted general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$3.7 million, compared to US$4.8 million in the same period of 2023.
Other operating income, net in the second quarter of 2024 was US$3.7 million, primarily due to the receipt of software value-added tax refunds and various general subsidies for enterprises.
LOSS/PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS AND OPERATING MARGIN
Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2024 narrowed by 67.1% to US$10.3 million from US$31.4 million in the same period of 2023. The Company had a non-GAAP profit from operations of US$7.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of US$6.4 million in the same period of 2023, achieving operating profitability on a non-GAAP basis for the first time.
Operating
margin
in
the
second
quarter of
2024
was
negative
14.1%,
improved
by
41.0
percentage points from negative 55.1% in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin in the second quarter
of
2024
was
10.0%,
improved by
21.2
percentage
points
from
negative
11.2%
in
the
same period of 2023.
NET LOSS/PROFIT AND NET MARGIN
The Company had a net profit of US$3.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of US$23.5 million in the same period of 2023, marking it the first fiscal quarter that the Company has achieved break-even profitability on a GAAP basis. The difference between loss from operations and net profit in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily because of a US$12.5 million interest income achieved mainly due to well implemented treasury strategies on the Company's cash, time deposits and treasury securities recorded as short-term and long-term investments.
The Company had a non-GAAP net profit of US$20.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, up 1,276.5% compared to US$1.5 million in the same period of 2023, demonstrating the Company's ability to sustain strong profitability on a non-GAAP basis.
Net
margin
in
the
second
quarter of
2024
was
4.3%,
improving by
45.6
percentage
points
from negative
41.3%
in
the
same
period
of
2023.
Non-GAAP
net
margin
in
the
second
quarter
of
2024 was
28.4%,
improving
by
25.7
percentage
points
from
2.7%
in
the
same
period
of
2023.
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS/PROFIT PER ADS
Basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.01 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted net loss of US$0.04 in the same period of 2023. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.04 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit of US$0.00 in the same period of 2023.
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, TIME DEPOSITS AND TREASURY SECURITIES RECORDED AS SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS
Cash
and
cash
equivalents,
time
deposits
and
treasury
securities
recorded
as
short-term
and
long- term
investments
were
US$1,000.1
million as
of
June
30,
2024,
compared
to
US$984.3
million as
of December 31, 2023, which the Company believes is sufficient to meet its current liquidity and
working capital needs.
NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 was US$11.8 million, compared to US$7.5 million in the same period of 2023. The net cash generated from operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 improved mainly due to the increase in the Company's revenue, and the decrease in operating expenses, particularly employee-related costs, and working capital changes in the ordinary course of business.
For further information on non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Business
Outlook
With the stabilizing macroeconomic environment, normalizing downstream inventory levels, and
growing
demand
for
consumer electronics,
the
industry is
currently
on
a
positive trajectory.
With
the effective implementation of the Company's customer and product strategies, along with the
utilization
and
innovation
of
emerging
technologies
like
generative
AI,
the
Company is
confident in its business prospects.
The
Company
will
remain
committed to
continuously
iterating and
improving
its
products and
services,
further enhancing
software
and
hardware
capabilities,
expanding
key
customer base, investing in innovations and new opportunities, diversifying revenue streams, and further
optimizing
operating efficiency.
At
the
same
time,
the
Company understands
that
future
trajectories may
encounter
challenges,
including
shifting consumer
spending
patterns, regional
economic disparities, inventory management, foreign exchange rate and interests rate volatility, and broader geopolitical uncertainties.
Declaration
of
Special
Dividend and
Record
Date
On August 26, 2024, the Board has approved the declaration and distribution of a special dividend (the "Special Dividend") of US$0.0589 per ordinary share, or US$0.0589 per ADS, to such holders as at the close of business on September 11, 2024, Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively. The aggregate amount of the Special Dividend will be approximately US$33 million, which is payable in U.S. dollars and in cash, and will be funded by surplus cash and to be paid out from the share premium account of the Company. The determination to make distributions and the amount of such distributions will be made at the discretion of its Board and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, including, but not limited, considerations of the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP net profits, cash flows, financial conditions and other relevant factors.
In order to qualify for the Special Dividend, with respect to ordinary shares registered on the Company's Hong Kong share register, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Hong Kong time; and with respect to the ordinary shares registered on the Company's principal share register in the Cayman Islands, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's principal share registrar, Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited, at PO Box 1093, Boundary Hall, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-1102, Cayman Islands, no later than 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Cayman Islands time (due to the time difference between Cayman Islands and Hong Kong).
Dividend to be paid to the holders of ADSs
issued
by
the
depositary
of
the
ADSs
will
be
subject
to the
terms
of
the
deposit agreement.
The payment date is expected to be on or around October 9, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares, and on or around October 15, 2024 for holders of ADSs.
Conference
Call
Information
The
Company's
management
will
hold
a
conference
call
at
08:30
P.M.
Eastern Time
on
Monday, August
26,
2024
(08:30
A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 27, 2024) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including a conference access code, a PIN number (personal access code), the dial- in number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.
Online registration:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
About
Tuya Inc.
Tuya
Inc.
(NYSE:
TUYA ; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading cloud platform service provider with a mission to build a smart solutions developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built cloud developer platform with cloud and generative AI capabilities that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or
PaaS, Software-as-a- Service, or SaaS, and smart solutions for developers of smart device, commercial applications, and industries. Through its cloud developer platform,
Tuya has activated a vibrant global developer community of brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem embodying the principles of green and low- carbon, security, high efficiency, agility, and openness.
Use
of
Non-GAAP Financial
Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations (including non-GAAP operating margin), non-GAAP net (loss)/profit (including non-GAAP net margin), and non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss)/profit per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (" U.S.
GAAP "). The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, credit-related impairment of long-term investments and litigation costs from the respective GAAP financial measures. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under
U.S.
GAAP
and
are
not
presented in accordance
with
U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of expenses that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses, credit-related impairment of long-term investments and litigation costs have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP measures. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non- GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable
U.S. GAAP measures, all of which should be considered
when
evaluating
the
Company's performance.
The
Company encourages
you
to
review
its
financial
information
in
its
entirety and
not
rely
on
a
single
financial measure.
Reconciliations
of
Tuya's non-GAAP
financial
measures to
the
most
comparable
U.S.
GAAP measures
are
included
at
the
end
of
this
press
release.
Safe
Harbor
Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.
Investor
Relations
Contact
Tuya Inc.
Investor Relations Email:
[email protected]
The Blueshirt Group Gary Dvorchak,
CFA
Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796
Email:
[email protected]
SOURCE Tuya Inc.