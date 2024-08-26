عربي


Tuya Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results And Declaration Of Special Dividend


8/26/2024 5:16:02 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Tuya Inc. (" Tuya " or the " Company ") (NYSE:
TUYA ;
HKEX: 2391), a global leading cloud platform service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the declaration of a special cash dividend.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was US$73.3 million, up approximately 28.6% year over year (2Q2023: US$57.0 million).
  • IoT platform-as-a-service ("PaaS") revenue was US$54.3 million, up approximately 32.0% year over year (2Q2023: US$41.1 million).
  • Software-as-a-service ("SaaS") and others revenue was US$9.6 million, up approximately 2.4% year over year (2Q2023: US$9.4 million).
  • Smart solution revenue was US$9.4 million, up approximately 44.2% year over year (2Q2023: US$6.5 million).
  • Overall gross margin increased to 48.0%, up 1.3 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: 46.7%). Gross margin of IoT PaaS increased to 47.6%, up 3.4 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: 44.2%).
  • Operating margin was negative 14.1%, improved by 41.0 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: negative 55.1%). Non-GAAP operating margin was 10.0%, improved by 21.2 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: negative 11.2%), marking the Company's first positive quarterly non-GAAP operating margin.
  • Net margin was 4.3%, improved by 45.6 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: negative 41.3%). Non-GAAP net margin was 28.4%, improved by 25.7 percentage points year over year (2Q2023: 2.7%).
  • Net cash generated from operating activities was US$11.8 million (2Q2023: US$7.5 million).
  • Total cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and treasury securities recorded as short- term and long-term investments were US$1,000.1 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to US$984.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

For
further information
on
the
non-GAAP
financial measures
presented
above,
see
the
section
headed
"Use
of
Non-GAAP
Financial Measures."

Second Quarter 2024 Operating Highlights

  • IoT PaaS customers 1 for the second quarter of 2024 were approximately 2,100 (2Q2023: approximately 2,300). Total customers for the second quarter of 2024 were approximately 3,000 (2Q2023: approximately 3,300). The Company's key-account strategy has enabled it to focus on serving strategic customers.
  • Premium IoT PaaS customers 2 for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2024 were 280 (2Q2023: 251). In the second quarter of 2024, the Company's premium IoT PaaS customers contributed approximately 84.8% of its IoT PaaS revenue (2Q2023: approximately 79.8%).
  • Dollar-based net expansion rate ("DBNER") 3 of IoT PaaS for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2024 was 127% (2Q2023: 58%).
  • Registered IoT device and software developers were over 1,192,000 as of June 30, 2024, up 20.1% from approximately 993,000 developers as of December 31, 2023.
  • The
    Company defines
    an
    IoT
    PaaS
    customer for
    a
    given
    period
    as
    a
    customer who
    has
    directly placed
    orders
    for IoT PaaS with
    the
    Company
    during
    that
    period.
  • The Company defines a premium IoT PaaS customer as a customer as of a given date that contributed more than US$100,000
    of
    IoT
    PaaS revenue during
    the
    immediately
    preceding
    12-month
    period.
  • The
    Company calculates
    DBNER
    of
    IoT
    PaaS
    for
    a
    trailing
    12-month period
    by
    first
    identifying
    all
    customers
    in
    the
    prior
    12-month
    period
    (i.e.,
    those
    have
    placed
    at
    least
    one
    order
    for
    IoT
    PaaS
    during
    that
    period), and then
    calculating
    the
    quotient
    from
    dividing
    the
    IoT
    PaaS
    revenue
    generated from
    such
    customers in
    the
    current trailing
    12-month
    period
    by
    the
    IoT
    PaaS
    revenue
    generated from
    the
    same
    Company
    of
    customers
    in
    the
    prior 12-month
    period.
    The
    Company's
    DBNER
    may
    change
    from
    period
    to
    period,
    due
    to
    a
    combination
    of
    various factors,
    including
    changes in
    the
    customers'
    purchase
    cycles
    and
    amounts and
    the
    Company's
    customer mix, among
    other
    things. DBNER
    indicates
    the
    Company's ability
    to
    expand
    customer
    use
    of
    the
    Tuya
    platform over time
    and
    generate revenue
    growth
    from
    existing
    customers.

    Mr.
    Xueji
    (Jerry)
    Wang,
    Founder
    and
    Chief
    Executive Officer
    of
    Tuya,
    commented,
    "The
    second quarter
    of
    2024
    marks
    a
    significant
    milestone
    for
    our
    company,
    as
    we
    attained a
    quarterly
    non- GAAP operating
    profit
    for
    the
    first
    time
    in
    our
    history with
    an
    operating
    margin
    of
    about
    10%.
    This achievement demonstrates the effectiveness of our business model and highlights the operational
    leverage
    within
    our
    business, as
    well
    as
    our
    commitment
    to
    delivering
    on
    our
    promises. As the world's leading cloud platform service provider, we are entering a new phase in the smart technology sector. This progress is fueled by a more favorable competitive environment, GenAI technology
    advancements,
    renewed momentum
    in
    the
    smart
    consumer electronics
    and
    smart business
    markets,
    and,
    more
    importantly,
    Tuya's
    unwavering
    commitment
    to
    strategic
    decisions and
    execution
    focused
    on
    customers,
    product innovation,
    and
    operations.
    Looking
    ahead,
    we remain focused on driving long-term revenue growth and achieving solid profit margins, while
    continuing
    to
    deliver the
    best
    smart
    technology
    solutions to
    our
    global
    customers
    and
    partners."

    Ms. Yao (Jessie) Liu, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Tuya, added, "Our strong financial performance
    in
    the
    second
    quarter
    was
    underscored
    by
    a
    29%
    year-over-year
    increase in
    total revenue,
    reaching $73.3
    million.
    Our
    IoT
    PaaS
    revenue
    grew
    by
    32%
    year-over-year,
    fueled by a resurgence in industry demand and our ability to attract new customers while strengthening
    partnerships
    with
    existing
    ones.
    Meanwhile,
    our
    smart
    solutions revenue
    saw
    a
    44.2%
    year-over-
    year
    increase,
    reflecting
    the
    strong
    market
    demand
    and
    the
    value
    proposition
    of
    our
    offerings. Crucially,
    our
    strong
    revenue growth,
    enhanced
    efficiency,
    stable
    gross
    margins, and
    excellent
    control over expenses and costs led to Tuya's first-ever non-GAAP operational profitability in this
    quarter.
    Looking ahead,
    we
    are
    confident
    that
    Tuya's strong
    financial
    and
    operational
    foundation
    will
    continue
    to
    drive
    sustainable
    growth
    and
    profit
    margin
    improvements."

    Second Quarter
    2024
    Unaudited Financial
    Results

    REVENUE

    Total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 28.6% to US$73.3 million from US$57.0
    million in
    the
    same
    period
    of
    2023,
    mainly
    due
    to
    the
    increase in
    IoT
    PaaS revenue
    and
    smart solution revenue.

    • IoT PaaS revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 32.0% to US$54.3 million from US$41.1 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to reduced downstream inventory backlog, a global economic recovery compared with the same period of 2023, and the Company's strategic focus on customer needs and product enhancements. As a result, the Company's DBNER of IoT PaaS for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2024 increased to 127% from 58% for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2023.
    • SaaS and others revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 2.4% to US$9.6 million from US$9.4 million in the same period of 2023. During the quarter, the Company remained committed to offering value-added services and a diverse range of software products with compelling value propositions to its customers.
    • Smart solution revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 44.2% to US$9.4 million from US$6.5 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increasing customer demand for smart devices with integrated intelligent software capabilities the Company developed beyond IoT.

    COST OF REVENUE

    Cost
    of
    revenue
    in
    the
    second
    quarter
    of
    2024
    increased by
    25.4%
    to
    US$38.1
    million from US$30.4
    million
    in
    the
    same
    period
    of
    2023,
    generally in
    line
    with
    the
    increase in
    the
    Company's total revenue.

    GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN

    Total gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 32.1% to US$35.2 million from US$26.6 million in the same period of 2023 and gross margin increased to 48.0% in the second quarter of 2024 from 46.7% in the same period of 2023.

    • IoT PaaS gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 47.6%, compared to 44.2% in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the changes in product mix and increased product value.
    • SaaS and others gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 71.0%, compared to 74.5% in the same period of 2023, due to the variations in product and service mix.
    • Smart solution gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 26.8%, compared to 23.0% in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the high-value product solutions the Company provided to its customers during the second quarter of 2024.

    OPERATING EXPENSES

    Operating expenses decreased by 21.6% to US$45.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 from US$58.1 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 15.6% to US$27.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 from US$33.0 million in the same period of 2023. For further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

    • Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$23.0 million, down 13.1% from US$26.5 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in employee-related costs. During this quarter, average salaried employee headcount of the Company's research and development team was down approximately 16.7% year over year, but remained relatively stable compared to the previous quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$19.6 million, compared to US$22.5 million in the same period of 2023.
    • Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$9.4 million, down 4.5% from US$9.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in employee- related costs. Non-GAAP adjusted sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$8.2 million, compared to US$8.2 million in the same period of 2023.
    • General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$16.9 million, down 30.5% compared to US$24.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decline in credit-related impairment of long-term investments. Non-GAAP adjusted general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were US$3.7 million, compared to US$4.8 million in the same period of 2023.
    • Other operating income, net in the second quarter of 2024 was US$3.7 million, primarily due to the receipt of software value-added tax refunds and various general subsidies for enterprises.

    LOSS/PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS AND OPERATING MARGIN

    Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2024 narrowed by 67.1% to US$10.3 million from US$31.4 million in the same period of 2023. The Company had a non-GAAP profit from operations of US$7.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of US$6.4 million in the same period of 2023, achieving operating profitability on a non-GAAP basis for the first time.

    Operating
    margin
    in
    the
    second
    quarter of
    2024
    was
    negative
    14.1%,
    improved
    by
    41.0
    percentage points from negative 55.1% in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin in the second quarter
    of
    2024
    was
    10.0%,
    improved by
    21.2
    percentage
    points
    from
    negative
    11.2%
    in
    the
    same period of 2023.

    NET LOSS/PROFIT AND NET MARGIN

    The Company had a net profit of US$3.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of US$23.5 million in the same period of 2023, marking it the first fiscal quarter that the Company has achieved break-even profitability on a GAAP basis. The difference between loss from operations and net profit in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily because of a US$12.5 million interest income achieved mainly due to well implemented treasury strategies on the Company's cash, time deposits and treasury securities recorded as short-term and long-term investments.

    The Company had a non-GAAP net profit of US$20.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, up 1,276.5% compared to US$1.5 million in the same period of 2023, demonstrating the Company's ability to sustain strong profitability on a non-GAAP basis.

    Net
    margin
    in
    the
    second
    quarter of
    2024
    was
    4.3%,
    improving by
    45.6
    percentage
    points
    from negative
    41.3%
    in
    the
    same
    period
    of
    2023.
    Non-GAAP
    net
    margin
    in
    the
    second
    quarter
    of
    2024 was
    28.4%,
    improving
    by
    25.7
    percentage
    points
    from
    2.7%
    in
    the
    same
    period
    of
    2023.

    BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS/PROFIT PER ADS

    Basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.01 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted net loss of US$0.04 in the same period of 2023. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

    Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.04 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit of US$0.00 in the same period of 2023.

    CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, TIME DEPOSITS AND TREASURY SECURITIES RECORDED AS SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS

    Cash
    and
    cash
    equivalents,
    time
    deposits
    and
    treasury
    securities
    recorded
    as
    short-term
    and
    long- term
    investments
    were
    US$1,000.1
    million as
    of
    June
    30,
    2024,
    compared
    to
    US$984.3
    million as
    of December 31, 2023, which the Company believes is sufficient to meet its current liquidity and
    working capital needs.

    NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

    Net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 was US$11.8 million, compared to US$7.5 million in the same period of 2023. The net cash generated from operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 improved mainly due to the increase in the Company's revenue, and the decrease in operating expenses, particularly employee-related costs, and working capital changes in the ordinary course of business.

    For further information on non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

    Business
    Outlook

    With the stabilizing macroeconomic environment, normalizing downstream inventory levels, and
    growing
    demand
    for
    consumer electronics,
    the
    industry is
    currently
    on
    a
    positive trajectory.
    With
    the effective implementation of the Company's customer and product strategies, along with the
    utilization
    and
    innovation
    of
    emerging
    technologies
    like
    generative
    AI,
    the
    Company is
    confident in its business prospects.

    The
    Company
    will
    remain
    committed to
    continuously
    iterating and
    improving
    its
    products and
    services,
    further enhancing
    software
    and
    hardware
    capabilities,
    expanding
    key
    customer base, investing in innovations and new opportunities, diversifying revenue streams, and further
    optimizing
    operating efficiency.
    At
    the
    same
    time,
    the
    Company understands
    that
    future
    trajectories may
    encounter
    challenges,
    including
    shifting consumer
    spending
    patterns, regional
    economic disparities, inventory management, foreign exchange rate and interests rate volatility, and broader geopolitical uncertainties.

    Declaration
    of
    Special
    Dividend and
    Record
    Date

    On August 26, 2024, the Board has approved the declaration and distribution of a special dividend (the "Special Dividend") of US$0.0589 per ordinary share, or US$0.0589 per ADS, to such holders as at the close of business on September 11, 2024, Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively. The aggregate amount of the Special Dividend will be approximately US$33 million, which is payable in U.S. dollars and in cash, and will be funded by surplus cash and to be paid out from the share premium account of the Company. The determination to make distributions and the amount of such distributions will be made at the discretion of its Board and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, including, but not limited, considerations of the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP net profits, cash flows, financial conditions and other relevant factors.

    In order to qualify for the Special Dividend, with respect to ordinary shares registered on the Company's Hong Kong share register, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Hong Kong time; and with respect to the ordinary shares registered on the Company's principal share register in the Cayman Islands, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's principal share registrar, Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited, at PO Box 1093, Boundary Hall, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-1102, Cayman Islands, no later than 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Cayman Islands time (due to the time difference between Cayman Islands and Hong Kong).

    Dividend to be paid to the holders of ADSs
    issued
    by
    the
    depositary
    of
    the
    ADSs
    will
    be
    subject
    to the
    terms
    of
    the
    deposit agreement.

    The payment date is expected to be on or around October 9, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares, and on or around October 15, 2024 for holders of ADSs.

    Conference
    Call
    Information

    The
    Company's
    management
    will
    hold
    a
    conference
    call
    at
    08:30
    P.M.
    Eastern Time
    on
    Monday, August
    26,
    2024
    (08:30
    A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 27, 2024) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including a conference access code, a PIN number (personal access code), the dial- in number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

    Online registration:

    Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

    About
    Tuya Inc.

    Tuya
    Inc.
    (NYSE:
    TUYA ; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading cloud platform service provider with a mission to build a smart solutions developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built cloud developer platform with cloud and generative AI capabilities that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or
    PaaS, Software-as-a- Service, or SaaS, and smart solutions for developers of smart device, commercial applications, and industries. Through its cloud developer platform,
    Tuya has activated a vibrant global developer community of brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem embodying the principles of green and low- carbon, security, high efficiency, agility, and openness.

    Use
    of
    Non-GAAP Financial
    Measures

    In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations (including non-GAAP operating margin), non-GAAP net (loss)/profit (including non-GAAP net margin), and non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss)/profit per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (" U.S.
    GAAP     "). The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, credit-related impairment of long-term investments and litigation costs from the respective GAAP financial measures. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

    Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under
    U.S.
    GAAP
    and
    are
    not
    presented in accordance
    with
    U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of expenses that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses, credit-related impairment of long-term investments and litigation costs have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP measures. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non- GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable
    U.S. GAAP measures, all of which should be considered
    when
    evaluating
    the
    Company's performance.
    The
    Company encourages
    you
    to
    review
    its
    financial
    information
    in
    its
    entirety and
    not
    rely
    on
    a
    single
    financial measure.

    Reconciliations
    of
    Tuya's non-GAAP
    financial
    measures to
    the
    most
    comparable
    U.S.
    GAAP measures
    are
    included
    at
    the
    end
    of
    this
    press
    release.

    Safe
    Harbor
    Statement

    This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.

    Investor
    Relations
    Contact

    Tuya Inc.
    Investor Relations Email:
    [email protected]

    The Blueshirt Group Gary Dvorchak,
    CFA
    Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796
    Email:
    [email protected]

    • UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND JUNE 30, 2024
    (All amounts in US$ thousands ( " US$ " ),
    except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



    As of December
    31,
    2023

    As of June
    30,
    2024


    ASSETS





    Current assets:





    Cash and cash equivalents

    498,688

    614,767


    Restricted cash


    152


    Short-term investments

    291,023

    175,218


    Accounts receivable, net

    9,214

    6,763


    Notes receivable, net

    4,955

    7,271


    Inventories, net

    32,865

    28,088


    Prepayments and other current assets, net

    11,053

    19,027


    Total current assets

    847,798

    851,286


    Non-current assets:
    Property, equipment and software, net

    2,589

    2,394


    Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

    7,647

    6,007


    Long-term investments

    207,489

    220,401


    Other non-current assets, net

    877

    9,562


    Total non-current assets

    218,602

    238,364


    Total assets

    1,066,400

    1,089,650







    LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS ' EQUITY





    Current liabilities:





    Accounts payable

    11,577

    11,638


    Advances from customers

    31,776

    32,299


    Deferred revenue, current

    6,802

    6,504


    Accruals and other current liabilities

    32,807

    30,625


    Incomes tax payables

    689


    Lease liabilities, current

    3,883

    3,872


    Total current liabilities

    87,534

    84,938


    Non-current liabilities:





    Lease liabilities, non-current
    Lease liabilities, non-current

    3,904

    2,120


    Deferred revenue, non-current

    506

    425


    Other non-current liabilities

    3,891

    2,300


    Total non-current liabilities

    8,301

    4,845


    Total liabilities

    95,835

    89,783


    UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
    AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND JUNE 30,
    2024
    (All amounts in US$ thousands ( " US$ " ),
    except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



    As of
    December 31,
    2023

    As of June
    30,
    2024


    Shareholders ' equity:








    Ordinary shares


    Class A ordinary shares

    25

    25


    Class B ordinary shares

    4

    4


    Treasury stock

    (53,630)

    (43,628)


    Additional paid-in capital

    1,616,105

    1,637,052


    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    (17,091)

    (18,323)


    Accumulated deficit

    (574,848)

    (575,263)






    Total shareholders ' equity

    970,565

    999,867






    Total liabilities and shareholders ' equity

    1,066,400

    1,089,650


    COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
    (All amounts in US$ thousands ( " US$ " ),
    except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




    For the Three Months Ended

    For the Six Months Ended

    June 30,
    2023

    June 30,
    2024

    June 30,
    2023

    June 30,
    2024


    Revenue

    57,004

    73,279

    104,489

    134,941


    Cost of revenue

    (30,363)

    (38,087)

    (56,820)

    (70,264)


    Gross profit

    26,641

    35,192

    47,669

    64,677


    Operating expenses:




    Research and development expenses

    (26,474)

    (22,993)

    (54,525)

    (46,467)


    Sales and marketing expenses

    (9,826)

    (9,387)

    (20,085)

    (18,370)


    General and administrative expenses

    (24,273)

    (16,861)

    (41,066)

    (32,335)


    Other operating incomes, net

    2,514

    3,705

    4,294

    5,784


    Total operating expenses

    (58,059)

    (45,536)

    (111,382)

    (91,388)


    Loss from operations

    (31,418)

    (10,344)

    (63,713)

    (26,711)


    Other income






    Other non-operating incomes, net

    778

    1,869

    1,556

    2,647


    Financial income, net

    7,305

    12,452

    18,775

    25,259


    Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net

    937

    (257)

    903

    (362)


    (Loss)/profit before income tax expense

    (22,398)

    3,720

    (42,479)

    833


    Income tax expense

    (1,151)

    (592)

    (2,115)

    (1,248)


    Net (loss)/profit

    (23,549)

    3,128

    (44,594)

    (415)








    Net (loss)/profit attributable to Tuya Inc.

    (23,549)

    3,128

    (44,594)

    (415)








    Net (loss)/profit attributable to ordinary shareholders

    (23,549)

    3,128

    (44,594)

    (415)








    Net (loss)/profit

    (23,549)

    3,128

    (44,594)

    (415)


    Other comprehensive (loss)/income




    Changes in fair value of long-term investments

    (1,053)

    (139)

    (1,053)

    (139)


    Transfer out of fair value changes of long-term
    investments

    8,050

    8,050

    (65)


    Foreign currency translation

    (6,882)

    (600)

    (5,254)

    (1,028)


    Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Tuya Inc.

    (23,434)

    2,389

    (42,851)

    (1,647)


    COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)
    (All amounts in US$ thousands ( " US$ " ),
    except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




    For the Three Months Ended

    For the Six Months Ended

    June 30,
    2023

    June 30,
    2024


    June 30,
    2023

    June 30,
    2024


    Net (loss)/profit attributable to
    Tuya Inc.

    (23,549)

    3,128


    (44,594)

    (415)



    Net (loss)/profit attributable to ordinary shareholders

    (23,549)

    3,128


    (44,594)

    (415)









    Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net
    loss per share





    – Basic

    554,945,739

    559,710,445


    554,472,706

    559,421,815


    – Diluted

    554,945,739

    592,735,568


    554,472,706

    559,421,815


    Net (loss)/profit per share attributable to ordinary shareholders





    – Basic

    (0.04)

    0.01

    (0.08)

    0.00


    – Diluted

    (0.04)

    0.01

    (0.08)

    0.00


    Share-based compensation expenses were included in:







    Research and development expenses

    4,006

    3,376

    8,123

    6,882


    Sales and marketing expenses

    1,620

    1,169

    3,226

    2,554


    General and administrative expenses

    11,386

    10,864

    22,983

    21,787


    UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
    (All amounts in US$ thousands ( " US$ " ),
    except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



    For the Three Months Ended

    For the Six Months Ended



    June 30,
    2023

    June 30,
    2024

    June 30,
    2023

    June 30,
    2024


    Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

    7,495

    11,829

    (11,387)

    26,319


    Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities

    11,489

    73,890

    (22,335)

    90,085


    Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities

    104

    (104)

    (2,067)

    150


    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents,
    restricted cash

    (3,791)

    (197)

    (2,830)

    (323)


    Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, restricted
    cash

    15,297

    85,418

    (38,619)

    116,231


    Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash at the beginning of period

    79,245

    529,501

    133,161

    498,688


    Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash at the end of period

    94,542

    614,919

    94,542

    614,919


    UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST
    DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL
    MEASURES
    (All amounts in US$ thousands ( " US$ " ),
    except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




    For the Three Months Ended

    For the Six Months Ended


    June 30,
    2023

    June 30,
    2024

    June 30,
    2023

    June 30,
    2024



    Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses






    Research and development expenses

    (26,474)

    (22,993)

    (54,525)

    (46,467)


    Add: Share-based compensation

    4,006

    3,376

    8,123

    6,882


    Adjusted Research and development expenses

    (22,468)

    (19,617)

    (46,402)

    (39,585)


    Sales and marketing expenses

    (9,826)

    (9,387)

    (20,085)

    (18,370)


    Add: Share-based compensation

    1,620

    1,169

    3,226

    2,554


    Adjusted Sales and marketing expenses

    (8,206)

    (8,218)

    (16,859)

    (15,816)


    General and administrative expenses

    (24,273)

    (16,861)

    (41,066)

    (32,335)


    Add: Share-based compensation

    11,386

    10,864

    22,983

    21,787


    Add: Credit-related impairment of long-term investments

    8,050

    189

    8,050

    189


    Add: Litigation costs

    2,100

    2,100


    Adjusted General and administrative expenses

    (4,837)

    (3,708)

    (10,033)

    (8,259)


    Reconciliation of loss from operations to non-GAAP






    (loss)/profit from operations






    Loss from operations

    (31,418)

    (10,344)

    (63,713)

    (26,711)


    Add: Share-based compensation expenses

    17,012

    15,409

    34,332

    31,223


    Add: Credit-related impairment of long-term investments

    8,050

    189

    8,050

    189


    Add: Litigation costs

    2,100

    2,100


    Non-GAAP (Loss)/Profit from operations

    (6,356)

    7,354

    (21,331)

    6,801


    Non-GAAP Operating margin

    (11.2)
    %

    10.0
    %

    (20.4)
    %

    5.0
    %


    Reconciliation of net (loss)/profit to non-GAAP net profit/(loss)












    Net (loss)/profit

    (23,549)

    3,128

    (44,594)

    (415)


    Add: Share-based compensation expenses

    17,012

    15,409

    34,332

    31,223


    Add: Credit-related impairment of long-term investments

    8,050

    189

    8,050

    189


    Add: Litigation costs

    2,100

    2,100


    Non-GAAP Net profit/(loss)

    1,513

    20,826

    (2,212)

    33,097


    Non-GAAP Net margin

    2.7
    %

    28.4
    %

    (2.1)
    %

    24.5
    %


    Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing non-
    GAAP net profit/(loss) per share





    – Basic

    554,945,739

    559,710,445

    554,472,706

    559,421,815


    – Diluted

    586,513,021

    592,735,568

    554,472,706

    591,970,099


    Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary
    shareholders







    – Basic

    0.00

    0.04

    0.00

    0.06


    – Diluted

    0.00

    0.04

    0.00

    0.06


    SOURCE Tuya Inc.

    MENAFN26082024003732001241ID1108603005


    PR Newswire

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

