New Report On The Real Cost Of School Swatting

- Don Beeler

MONROE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Schools across the United States are facing an unprecedented crisis as hoax threats, commonly known as "school swatting ," have skyrocketed from an average of 50 threats per month to a staggering 785 per month. This alarming trend is disrupting education and placing an enormous burden on taxpayers, costing an average of $500 million annually.

A newly released report, The Real Cost of School Threats (July 2024), details the severe impact of these fake threats on the education system. The report highlights the extensive loss of instructional time and the profound mental health effects these threats are having on students nationwide.

In addition to exposing the financial and emotional toll, the report introduces groundbreaking technology to prevent or significantly reduce school swatting incidents. For as little as $1.50 per student, schools can implement solutions that safeguard educational environments and prevent the devastating consequences of hoax threats.

