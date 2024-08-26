TIMBERLAND PRO HONORS GENERATIONS OF TRADE PROFESSIONALS IN NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN FROM LABOR TO LEGACY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STRATHAM, N.H., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timberland PRO announces the release of a new brand campaign, From to Legacy, celebrating generations of trade workers by highlighting a multi-generational family at their family-owned and operated business in Oregon. The family is seen wearing Timberland PRO® footwear and apparel that is designed to deliver comfort, durability and performance for skilled trade professionals, and reinforces how the footwear and product is built to withstand the toughest conditions and test of time.

Shot at DD Ranch and Smith Rock Ranch in Central Oregon, the campaign explores themes of comfort, performance and durability, and how Timberland PRO® products are designed as resilient and high-performing as the people that put their trust in them every day. Featuring authentic workers that embody the resilience and toughness of the brand, the campaign heightens the generational narrative of the trades industry and the profound familial bonds they inspire. The father figure in the campaign, Nate Kingsford, works full-time at DD Ranch and comes from a family of concrete workers. The young son figure, Beck, is the actual son of the ranch owners and helps maintain the ranch in real life.

"The hard work and contributions that skilled trades workers make today, will shape the lives of all future generations. From agriculture to construction, manufacturing to carpentry, the craftsmanship of those skilled professionals stands up against the hardest test of all – the test of time," says Ryan Murphy, Brand Marketing Director for Timberland. "That same thoughtful craft goes into every Timberland PRO product that is brought to market. This campaign celebrates the generations of workers who have truly moved our world forward and paved the way for future generations."

Key Timberland PRO® products featured in the campaign include the Direct Attach Waterproof Work Boot, Boondock Composite Toe Waterproof Work Boot, Hood Honcho Sports Hoodie and GritFlex Athletic-Fit Flex Canvas Pant–all of which have a longstanding reputation for superior comfort, performance and durability.



The Direct Attach 6" Waterproof Work Boot was inspired by our Original Yellow Boot. These are waterproof and have 200 grams of insulation to help keep you dry and warm in cold-weather environments. From their premium Timberland® seam-sealed, waterproof leather uppers with comfortable padded collars to their heat-, oil-, slip-, and abrasion-resistant rubber lug outsoles for enhanced traction, these soft-toe boots are ready to get to work.

The Boondock 6" Composite Toe Waterproof Work Boot is heavy-duty and provides industrial-grade protection from every angle. Starting with their Premium Timberland® waterproof leather uppers with internal waterproof, breathable membranes for waterproof protection and resistance to blood-borne pathogens, the molded Timberland PRO® rubber toe protectors that are as thick as standard boot outsoles and backed with composite safety toes, rigid external heel cups to support lateral movement, and Anti-Fatigue Technology footbeds designed for all-day shock absorption and energy return.

The Timberland PRO® Hood Honcho Sport Hoodie is mid-weight and its cotton-blend fleece fabric features enough polyester for stretch and shape retention while our RainRepelTM reinforced technology adds durability and helps resist moisture penetration. The Timberland PRO® GritFlex Athletic-Fit Flex Canvas Pant is constructed with a Comfort Flex canvas fabric that's mainly cotton, designed for the durability you demand and a touch of elastane for stretch and a neat look. Plus, we added our Timberland PRO® FLEX technology features like a crotch gusset for improved fit and maximum mobility.

The campaign was photographed by Jay Kolsch who has a background in cinema and fashion, and adds a gritty and visceral take on athletics and outdoor lifestyle subjects. It was co-produced by Fortland Productions and Bluehour.

ABOUT TIMBERLAND PRO®

In 1999, Timberland recognized an opportunity to bring premium, durable boots to professional tradespeople–consumers who see footwear as essential tools to help them do their jobs-- and Timberland PRO® was born.



Based in Stratham, New Hampshire, the Timberland PRO brand is on a mission to celebrate and inspire skilled industrial workers by creating innovative footwear and apparel that delivers maximum comfort, durability and performance for any job.

The Timberland PRO consumer is the unsung hero within our communities-building schools and infrastructure, growing and harvesting the country's agriculture, manufacturing US-made products, and much more.

The brand celebrates these consumers by delivering products that work as hard as they do-with attention given to even the smallest details to empower them to perform at their very best.

