Kennametal To Attend Morgan Stanley 12Th Annual Laguna Conference
Date
8/26/2024 4:31:02 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT ) announced today that they will attend the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference.
Details of the conference are as follows:
|
When :
|
Thursday, September 12, 2024
|
Attendees :
|
Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief financial Officer
|
|
Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations
|
|
Kelly Lynch, Vice President Finance, Metal Cutting Segment
About Kennametal
With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at . Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
SOURCE Kennametal Inc.
MENAFN26082024003732001241ID1108602949
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.