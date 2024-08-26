Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Holds Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Briefing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, (Nasdaq: PXDT )

(the "Company"), a Japanese technology

company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave control technology, today announced that it will hold a call on Thursday, September

5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time (5:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024.

Date: 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM EST on September 5, 2024

Location: Conference room A, Yaesu Central Tower, 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Method: Off-line / On-line (real time)

Topic: Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Briefing and Q&A

Presentation by: CEO - Yoichi OCHIAI, COO – Taiichiro MURAKAMI

How to join:

Please apply from the following URL or QR code.



Notes:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunity, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "believe", "expect", "could", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "continue", "predict", "project", "potential", "target," "goal" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, they are inherently subject to significant business, competitive, economic, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including, among others, those discussed in our most recent annual report for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2024, filed under cover of Form 20-F with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, under the headings "Risk Factors","Operating and Financial Review and Prospects", and "Business Overview" may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this annual report. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses, and other operating results.

About Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. is a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology. The Company is currently focusing on two areas of product development: (1) "Personal Care & Diversity", where wave control technology is applied to mechanobiology and intervention/assistance in vision, hearing, and touch, and (2) "Workspace & Digital

Transformation," where metamaterials (technology that creates properties through structure rather than material) and solutions to commercial design problems, such as in offices or construction sites, are applied.

SOURCE Pixie Dust Technologies