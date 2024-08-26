NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mars, maker of some of the world's most-loved high-quality brands, including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINALTM, PEDIGREE®, and IAMS®, announced today that it is currently accepting submissions for its 2025

Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant

through October 26, 2024. The grant provides funding for innovation in the areas of chocolate history research, cocoa science, scholarship and education.

For the first time this year, a teacher grant category has been added to aid educators in their classrooms. Kindergarten through 12th Grade teachers are encouraged to apply for a classroom resource grant that also includes Chocolate History education materials and a presentation from the Mars Chocolate Historian, David Borghesani.

"Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate have funded chocolate history research and experiences for the past 13 years through this one-of-a-kind grant program. We are thrilled to open the grant opportunity to teachers across the country to bring chocolate's fascinating story, and its educational possibilities, into their classrooms,"

said

Kelly Lynch, Director, Brand Marketing and Media, MARS WRIGLEY Premium Brands.

"Education is one of our core missions and opening this grant opportunity to teachers, along with researchers, chefs, authors, museums and historic sites, allows us to reach even more people with our delicious shared history."

Created in 2013, the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant

has

awarded over 55 grants totaling over $550,000 to historical, educational, civic and community organizations since its inception. Grant funded programs and exhibits have been experienced by tens of thousands of people across North America. Last year's recipients were a diverse group of scholars, educators and historians with a wide range of projects including:



The Fort Ticonderoga Association

Conner Prairie Museum

Montana State University

University of Florida Board of Trustees

New-York Historical Society Virginia Museum of History and Culture

Through its rich history and global impact, it is chocolate's ability to inspire new research, uncover untold stories and connect past and present that inspires the grant. Submissions can be made on the AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate

.

AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is a line of artisanal chocolate products developed from ingredients that date as far back as 1750. Developed by Mars, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate helps illuminate the stories of our collective history. From chocolate's deep roots in Mesoamerican culture dating back 3000 years, to its essential role as a food and medicinal source for European and Colonial Families, chocolate continues to be woven through global culture and pop culture even today.

The Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Gran

has a special emphasis on uncovering and sharing chocolate's role in global history as well as its influence on heritage, culture and science. Grant funds will be awarded for project(s) that investigate and/or educate on the history of chocolate and/or the chocolate making process, cocoa science as well as the anticipated audience reach. The scholarship process is competitive, and the awards will be made based on merit as judged by a panel of experts. Educational impact will be at the forefront of this decision process as will attention to equity, inclusion, and diversity in the proposal. Teachers of K-12 students are also encouraged to apply for a classroom resource grant.

Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant

winners will be announced at the annual meeting of the Heritage Chocolate Society scheduled for February 19-20, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Heritage Chocolate Society is a group of history leaders and professionals formed in 2003 with the mission to uncover the collective history of chocolate and share the stories of its cultural and socioeconomic impact to educate the global community.



About AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate

The AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate brand was developed in 2006 by Mars Chocolate North America (now Mars Wrigley) to help educate consumers about the history of our multicultural nation through the engaging story of one of our most beloved foods...chocolate! With a flavor profile drawn directly from the archives of chocolate's historic past, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate provides an artisanal, versatile way to eat, bake or drink a sweet taste of history. Rainforest Alliance CertifiedTM and made with no preservatives, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate currently comes in four formats: Tasting Squares, Tablet Bars, Grated Chocolate for baking/drinking and Gourmet Hot Cocoa. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is sold at fine gift shops at historic sites, museums and historic inns across the USA and Canada. The brand can also be found on Amazon, at M&M's World in New York City and Las Vegas, at Ethel M Chocolates stores around Las Vegas, Nevada, and on ethelm.

Learn more about AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate at , on Instagram at @AmericanHeritageChocolate and on Pinterest @Chochistory.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINALTM. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, VCATM and ANICURATM span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles-Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom-inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet. For more information about Mars, please visit

