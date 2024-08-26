Never Refinished, Always Restored: Renowned Iq® Optima® Collection Now Available In Refreshed Palette

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tarkett , a global leader in innovative and sustainable flooring solutions, has announced a refreshed palette for its popular iQ® Optima® collection of homogeneous vinyl flooring, which is scientifically engineered to retain its beauty over time, support better indoor air quality, and simplify care and maintenance. The updated palette delivers a classic travertine pattern available in 31 neutrals and 24 colors.

The updated palette delivers a classic travertine pattern available in 31 neutrals and 24 colors.

Tarkett's line of iQ vinyl sheet products promises no need for floor finish. A simple dry buffing continually restores the homogeneous flooring to its original appearance and maintains the smooth surface required for maximum hygiene and resistance to chemicals and staining agents.

"From every angle, Tarkett's iQ Optima is a pretty smart choice," said Paul Young, senior vice president of product innovation and design for Tarkett North America. "The new soft, tonal colorways support an overall sense of well-being, and the intelligent quality that gave iQ its name has delivered proven performance in the most demanding environments for more than 20 years."

"With no floor finish required-ever-iQ flooring ensures your floor, your space and your people can maintain top performance," Young said.

In addition to reducing maintenance costs, this durability enables environmental services teams to work more efficiently and with fewer chemicals-making Tarkett's iQ solutions a smart choice for the spaces where people live, work and heal. Furthering the floor's contribution to healthier indoor air quality, the collection is asthma & allergy friendly® CERTIFIED, FloorScore® certified and, like all Tarkett North America floors, ortho-phthalate-free. The collection is also part of ReStart®, Tarkett's flooring take-back and recycling program.



Originally developed to meet the demands of acute healthcare spaces, iQ Optima is a highly durable solution for any environment with the strength to withstand heavy equipment and rolling loads, along with superior resistance to scratches, scuffs, stains, chemicals, gouges and tears. Because iQ surfaces are paired with weld rods that allow thermo-fuse heat welded seams, the collection supports infection control protocol. The highly flexible material creates an integral cove base that mitigates cracks and crevices where bacteria can hide.

From soft corals and blues to vibrant yellows and greens, iQ Optima's refreshed palette introduces a travertine pattern in a broad selection of colors to support the design of any space, including the pops of color needed to provide helpful wayfinding. iQ Optima also works cohesively with the rest of Tarkett's family of iQ specialty products, including iQ Optima Acoustic and iQ Granit SD, which offer high-performance flooring solutions for demanding spaces like high-traffic entryways, electrostatic-sensitive areas, clean rooms, laboratories, and more. Through Johnsonite Color Foundations®, designers can easily coordinate iQ products with Johnsonite wall base, stair treads and other finishing accessories as well. Color Foundations offers six neutral palettes that pair popular Johnsonite colors with hundreds of flooring options across the Tarkett portfolio.

To learn more about iQ Optima and Tarkett's full iQ portfolio, view the collection .

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of

3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group

has

around

12,000

employees,

23

R&D centres, 8 recycling centres, and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops, and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries.

To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext-regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT).



Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" tarkett/sustainabilit .



