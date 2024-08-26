Truist To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Truist Corporation (NYSE: TFC ) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers and Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in New York City.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $520 billion as of June 30, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.

