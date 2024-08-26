Farmer Brothers To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) announced today it will publish its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 results for the period ended June 30, 2024 with the filing of its 10-K and the issuing of its results release, both of which will be posted on the Investor Relations section of its website after the close of Thursday, Sept. 12.

The company will also host an audio-only investor call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Sept. 12 to provide a review of the quarter and full fiscal year, and a business update. Callers who pre-register will be emailed dial-in details and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. An audio-only replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the company's website and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.



About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino and beverage mixes, spices and culinary goods.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company's primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd's, Cain's, China Mist and West Coast Coffee.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and our beliefs and assumptions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words, such as“will,”“could,”“may” and other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and observations of future events based on information available to our management at the time the statements are made and include any statements which do not relate to any historical or current fact. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.



