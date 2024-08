(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USGrants Releases Monthly Report on Grants for Businesses in August 2024

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USGrants , a grants and funding resource portal, has tracked, across all business programs , over 25,563 funding opportunities and $134.01B allocated funding as of August 2024. Here's the breakdown by category and the number of programs and amount of funding tracked for each:

AC and Heating Companies

Tracked Programs: 12

Tracked Funding: $92,400,136

Agriculture Research Companies

Tracked Programs: 16

Tracked Funding: $71,700,000

Agriculture Services

Tracked Programs: 238

Tracked Funding: $1,541,455,998

Alzheimers Disease Research

Tracked Programs: 169

Tracked Funding: $83,022,342

Ambulatory Services

Tracked Programs: 12

Tracked Funding: $13,425,000

Applied Science

Tracked Programs: 25

Tracked Funding: $64,263,000

Apprenticeship

Tracked Programs: 44

Tracked Funding: $149,236,650

Architects

Tracked Programs: 74

Tracked Funding: $31,077,010

Armed Forces

Tracked Programs: 20

Tracked Funding: $11,825,000

Artificial Intelligence Researchers

Tracked Programs: 46

Tracked Funding: $68,032,160

Attorney Offices

Tracked Programs: 17

Tracked Funding: $20,860,000

Autism Research

Tracked Programs: 139

Tracked Funding: $37,767,000

Automotive Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $7,350,100

Aviation Companies

Tracked Programs: 29

Tracked Funding: $3,066,959,398

Banking Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $11,997,000

Bioengineering Companies

Tracked Programs: 49

Tracked Funding: $8,750,000

Biomedical Research Companies

Tracked Programs: 100

Tracked Funding: $70,205,000

Black Colleges and Universities

Tracked Programs: 98

Tracked Funding: $141,984,967

Blood Transfusion Services

Tracked Programs: 45

Tracked Funding: $55,476,453

Broadcasting Services

Tracked Programs: 15

Tracked Funding: $5,020,000

Business Consultants

Tracked Programs: 538

Tracked Funding: $445,530,305

Business Innovation

Tracked Programs: 173

Tracked Funding: $51,825,364

Business Outreach Centres

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $2,555,000

Business Technology Services

Tracked Programs: 54

Tracked Funding: $6,266,032

Campground Organizations

Tracked Programs: 16

Tracked Funding: $957,276

Caregivers

Tracked Programs: 40

Tracked Funding: $103,575,024

Cemeteries

Tracked Programs: 26

Tracked Funding: $679,589,595

Child Care Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 103

Tracked Funding: $264,009,569

Chronic Disease Research

Tracked Programs: 74

Tracked Funding: $58,019,000

Church

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $18,306,127

Climate Change Organizations

Tracked Programs: 279

Tracked Funding: $473,308,930

Coal Mining Companies

Tracked Programs: 12

Tracked Funding: $67,130,209

Colleges

Tracked Programs: 389

Tracked Funding: $528,017,089

Community Development Services

Tracked Programs: 87

Tracked Funding: $427,318,210

Community Services

Tracked Programs: 78

Tracked Funding: $31,586,094

Concrete Manufacturing Companies

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $24,907,612

Conflict Mitigation Support

Tracked Programs: 15

Tracked Funding: $122,860,000

Construction Companies

Tracked Programs: 202

Tracked Funding: $3,526,861,383

Consumer Protection Companies

Tracked Programs: 3

Tracked Funding: $1,290,000

Criminal Justice Services

Tracked Programs: 155

Tracked Funding: $323,132,119

Cyberinfrastructure Services

Tracked Programs: 37

Tracked Funding: $45,342,464

Cybersecurity Services

Tracked Programs: 69

Tracked Funding: $793,485,348

Dental Services

Tracked Programs: 119

Tracked Funding: $23,724,000

Dentists

Tracked Programs: 51

Tracked Funding: $4,550,000

Diabetes Research

Tracked Programs: 313

Tracked Funding: $426,152,000

Disability Services

Tracked Programs: 276

Tracked Funding: $291,592,378

Disaster Recovery Groups

Tracked Programs: 192

Tracked Funding: $1,929,552,209

Distance Education

Tracked Programs: 17

Tracked Funding: $6,515,000

Drug Abuse Research and Prevention

Tracked Programs: 132

Tracked Funding: $17,679,999

Earthquake Research Organizations

Tracked Programs: 167

Tracked Funding: $79,511,173

Education Programs

Tracked Programs: 469

Tracked Funding: $550,752,123

Educators

Tracked Programs: 65

Tracked Funding: $86,010,300

Elementary Schools

Tracked Programs: 275

Tracked Funding: $625,943,000

Emergency Management Programs

Tracked Programs: 194

Tracked Funding: $651,919,500

Emergency Medical Services

Tracked Programs: 42

Tracked Funding: $27,603,000

Employment Offices

Tracked Programs: 286

Tracked Funding: $2,501,495,327

Energy Storage Services

Tracked Programs: 27

Tracked Funding: $406,594,365

Engineering Companies

Tracked Programs: 571

Tracked Funding: $1,129,206,817

Entrepreneurs

Tracked Programs: 203

Tracked Funding: $125,515,434

Environmental Engineering Services

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $100,000

Environmental Groups

Tracked Programs: 959

Tracked Funding: $882,044,914

Epidemic Control

Tracked Programs: 103

Tracked Funding: $1,719,186,933

Farming Businesses

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $1,640,295

Fire Training Programs

Tracked Programs: 26

Tracked Funding: $5,656,851

Fishing Companies

Tracked Programs: 62

Tracked Funding: $72,265,625

Florists

Tracked Programs: 4

Tracked Funding: $148,096

Food and Nutrition Companies

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $250,606,250

Food Research Programs

Tracked Programs: 64

Tracked Funding: $344,210,000

Food Safety Research

Tracked Programs: 75

Tracked Funding: $168,168,378

Forensic Services

Tracked Programs: 128

Tracked Funding: $324,821,610

Forestry Services

Tracked Programs: 37

Tracked Funding: $73,931,560

Gaming Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $1,358,000

Gender Equality

Tracked Programs: 14

Tracked Funding: $56,757,731

Health and Safety Services

Tracked Programs: 42

Tracked Funding: $16,884,500

Healthcare Providers

Tracked Programs: 144

Tracked Funding: $259,978,070

Hearing Health Care

Tracked Programs: 19

Tracked Funding: $1,625,000

Heart Disease Research

Tracked Programs: 22

Tracked Funding: $16,905,000

High Schools

Tracked Programs: 64

Tracked Funding: $66,778,805

Higher Education

Tracked Programs: 252

Tracked Funding: $683,435,746

Historic Preservation

Tracked Programs: 148

Tracked Funding: $100,242,374

Historical Sites

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $555,000

HIV and AIDS support

Tracked Programs: 878

Tracked Funding: $3,587,632,217

Hospitals

Tracked Programs: 126

Tracked Funding: $401,574,260

Hotels

Tracked Programs: 1

Tracked Funding: $40,000

Housing Providers

Tracked Programs: 289

Tracked Funding: $1,374,588,898

Hunting Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $4,792,968

Infectious Disease Research

Tracked Programs: 167

Tracked Funding: $315,257,543

Influenza Research

Tracked Programs: 106

Tracked Funding: $698,092,000

Information Technology Services

Tracked Programs: 76

Tracked Funding: $224,186,136

Infrastructure Services

Tracked Programs: 633

Tracked Funding: $15,683,083,903

Innovation Research Organizations

Tracked Programs: 164

Tracked Funding: $60,302,032

Inspection Companies

Tracked Programs: 42

Tracked Funding: $622,954,283

Insurance Companies

Tracked Programs: 57

Tracked Funding: $1,055,994,081

Journalism Programs

Tracked Programs: 81

Tracked Funding: $54,294,498

Kidney Disease Research

Tracked Programs: 50

Tracked Funding: $14,460,000

Landscaping Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $447,545

Legal Services

Tracked Programs: 8

Tracked Funding: $6,985,043

Libraries

Tracked Programs: 53

Tracked Funding: $32,293,500

Literature Research

Tracked Programs: 45

Tracked Funding: $3,488,105

Manufacturing Companies

Tracked Programs: 215

Tracked Funding: $6,071,840,463

Manufacturing Innovation Programs

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $1,080,000,004

Marketing Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 51

Tracked Funding: $354,669,337

Materials Research Organizations

Tracked Programs: 20

Tracked Funding: $10,700,002

Memorial Services

Tracked Programs: 69

Tracked Funding: $316,844,058

Mental Health Services

Tracked Programs: 395

Tracked Funding: $257,191,006

Military Services

Tracked Programs: 163

Tracked Funding: $339,752,317

Mining Companies

Tracked Programs: 103

Tracked Funding: $119,772,405

Mortgage Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $6,000,000

Motels

Tracked Programs: 5

Tracked Funding: $40,000

Museums

Tracked Programs: 63

Tracked Funding: $26,850,032

Music Programs

Tracked Programs: 36

Tracked Funding: $8,733,178

Nanotechnology Companies

Tracked Programs: 33

Tracked Funding: $7,875,000

Natural Resource Organizations

Tracked Programs: 413

Tracked Funding: $453,068,922

Non Profit Organizations

Tracked Programs: 15

Tracked Funding: $31,537,000

Nuclear Forensics

Tracked Programs: 14

Tracked Funding: $42,375,000

Nuclear Physics Programs

Tracked Programs: 14

Tracked Funding: $9,970,000

Nuclear Science Programs

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $103,100,000

Nursing Services

Tracked Programs: 73

Tracked Funding: $59,049,223

Obesity Prevention Programs

Tracked Programs: 24

Tracked Funding: $34,956,250

Oil and Gas Companies

Tracked Programs: 27

Tracked Funding: $522,625,011

Pest Control Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 69

Tracked Funding: $162,213,227

Pharmacies

Tracked Programs: 4

Tracked Funding: $550,000

Physicians

Tracked Programs: 66

Tracked Funding: $10,365,000

Postsecondary Education

Tracked Programs: 305

Tracked Funding: $215,745,230

Power Generation Companies

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $21,500,006

Public Affairs Organizations

Tracked Programs: 104

Tracked Funding: $8,315,542

Publishing Businesses

Tracked Programs: 43

Tracked Funding: $7,875,000

Radiochemistry Programs

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $4,300,000

Rail Transportation Services

Tracked Programs: 134

Tracked Funding: $42,956,108,515

Recreational Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 75

Tracked Funding: $21,397,519

Recycling Services

Tracked Programs: 29

Tracked Funding: $487,358,771

Refugee Services

Tracked Programs: 308

Tracked Funding: $434,590,000

Rehabilitation Research Programs

Tracked Programs: 310

Tracked Funding: $163,399,452

Rehabilitation Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 658

Tracked Funding: $741,631,905

Religious Freedom Programs

Tracked Programs: 39

Tracked Funding: $28,919,697

Religious Organizations

Tracked Programs: 63

Tracked Funding: $47,104,696

Renewable Energy Services

Tracked Programs: 74

Tracked Funding: $48,093,511

Renovation Companies

Tracked Programs: 14

Tracked Funding: $11,589,752

Rental Companies

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $28,400,000

Reproductive Health Organizations

Tracked Programs: 45

Tracked Funding: $1,458,169,000

Retail Stores

Tracked Programs: 19

Tracked Funding: $35,340,000

Retirement Services

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $50,843,093

Salmon Conservation and Research

Tracked Programs: 165

Tracked Funding: $529,685,496

Schools

Tracked Programs: 188

Tracked Funding: $688,986,021

Science Education

Tracked Programs: 35

Tracked Funding: $3,867,573

Senior Medicare

Tracked Programs: 16

Tracked Funding: $7,042,435

Skin Diseases Research

Tracked Programs: 26

Tracked Funding: $5,750,000

Social Services

Tracked Programs: 22

Tracked Funding: $450,299,859

Space Exploration Organizations

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $5,550,000

Special Education Programs

Tracked Programs: 182

Tracked Funding: $164,310,102

Student Internship Programs

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $546,367

Suicide Prevention Services

Tracked Programs: 67

Tracked Funding: $92,609,361

Supply Chain Services

Tracked Programs: 55

Tracked Funding: $296,909,853

Technical Assistance Providers

Tracked Programs: 1420

Tracked Funding: $3,307,257,183

Technical Support Providers

Tracked Programs: 70

Tracked Funding: $582,371,226

Technology Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 1464

Tracked Funding: $3,582,261,676

Telecommunication Services

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $6,109,150

Textile Services

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $1,330,000

Tourism Companies

Tracked Programs: 56

Tracked Funding: $162,593,233

Training Services

Tracked Programs: 2646

Tracked Funding: $3,524,882,752

Transportation Services

Tracked Programs: 302

Tracked Funding: $4,149,482,591

Travel Agencies

Tracked Programs: 73

Tracked Funding: $76,251,057

Tribal Colleges and Universities

Tracked Programs: 26

Tracked Funding: $42,675,000

Trucking Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $15,000

Tuberculosis Research

Tracked Programs: 117

Tracked Funding: $2,256,535,670

Universities

Tracked Programs: 608

Tracked Funding: $759,661,718

Utility Companies

Tracked Programs: 5

Tracked Funding: $2,176,002

Veteran Support Organizations

Tracked Programs: 202

Tracked Funding: $2,197,986,657

Video Production Companies

Tracked Programs: 41

Tracked Funding: $5,624,769

Violence Prevention Programs

Tracked Programs: 129

Tracked Funding: $157,593,951

Viral Hepatitis Research

Tracked Programs: 44

Tracked Funding: $11,642,670

Waste Management Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 51

Tracked Funding: $56,312,042

Water Conservation Organizations

Tracked Programs: 160

Tracked Funding: $132,485,608

Welfare Services

Tracked Programs: 62

Tracked Funding: $237,941,937

Wildlife Management Programs

Tracked Programs: 56

Tracked Funding: $18,754,757

Wildlife Refuge Services

Tracked Programs: 116

Tracked Funding: $96,571,960

Wildlife Restoration Services

Tracked Programs: 84

Tracked Funding: $400,775,259

Women Entrepreneurs

Tracked Programs: 53

Tracked Funding: $3,301,073

Women in Business

Tracked Programs: 730

Tracked Funding: $1,394,819,630

Youth Education

Tracked Programs: 19

Tracked Funding: $50,661,978

Youth Engagement Programs

Tracked Programs: 94

Tracked Funding: $123,167,719

For more information on the list of funding programs in each category, visit: /business

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants?

USGrants is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.

