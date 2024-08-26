Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Investor Update Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS

, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT ) announced today that NXDT is scheduled to host a call on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. ET, to discuss portfolio updates and recent performance.

To register to attend the call click here or visit NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Website .

Attendees may submit questions ahead of the call. Questions can be submitted through the registration link. A replay will be available on NXDT's website after the call.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT )

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nexpoint.

CONTACTS

Media Relations

Prosek Partners for NexPoint

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Kristen Thomas

[email protected]

