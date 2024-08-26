MEDIA ALERT: Equinix To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences
8/26/2024 4:16:21 PM
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Equinix, Inc.
(Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:
Citi's 2024 Global Technology, Media and Telecom conference on Wednesday, September 4. Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President, will present at 3:00 p.m. ET.
bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 5. Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President, will present at 2:00 p.m. ET.
The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at .
About Equinix
Equinix
(Nasdaq: EQIX ) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
