Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update


8/26/2024 4:16:21 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB ] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2024.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Series 2024-2 5.00%, 02/15/53

2.72
%

2) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.69
%

3) Prosper Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.45
%

4) Greenwood Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.30
%

5) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.16
%

6) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.96
%

7) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.88
%

8) Public Authority for Colorado Energy Series 2008 6.50%, 11/15/38

1.88
%

9) Denton Independent School District Series 2024-2 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.84
%

10) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2024-2 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.82
%



Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

11.69
%

Prepay Energy

7.34
%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

6.05
%

Airport

4.84
%

Toll Roads/Transit

3.29
%

Industrial Development - Industry

3.14
%

Electric Utility

3.12
%

Higher Education - Private

2.31
%

Tobacco Securitization

1.89
%

Water & Sewer

1.83
%

Industrial Development - Airline

1.76
%

Port

1.53
%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.33
%

Senior Living

0.61
%

Industrial Development - Utility

0.52
%

SUBTOTAL

51.25
%

Tax Supported

Local G.O.

15.77
%

State G.O.

7.25
%

Special Tax

5.43
%

State Lease

0.57
%

Assessment District

0.18
%

SUBTOTAL

29.20
%

Guaranteed

15.57
%

Prerefunded/ETM

2.22
%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.99
%

SUBTOTAL

0.99
%

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

0.77
%

SUBTOTAL

0.77
%

Total

100.00
%



State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Texas

18.42
%

Illinois

9.07
%

New York

7.29
%

Michigan

6.77
%

California

5.54
%

Florida

5.05
%

Wisconsin

4.86
%

South Carolina

3.90
%

Massachusetts

3.71
%

Pennsylvania

3.49
%

New Jersey

3.32
%

Louisiana

2.84
%

Colorado

2.34
%

Georgia

2.19
%

Arizona

2.00
%

Ohio

1.92
%

Washington

1.90
%

Nevada

1.80
%

Nebraska

1.62
%

Alabama

1.47
%

Oklahoma

1.21
%

Minnesota

1.14
%

Iowa

0.90
%

Virginia

0.88
%

Utah

0.78
%

North Carolina

0.76
%

West Virginia

0.67
%

New Hampshire

0.63
%

Indiana

0.50
%

North Dakota

0.43
%

Maryland

0.37
%

Arkansas

0.34
%

Oregon

0.22
%

Connecticut

0.19
%

Alaska

0.18
%

South Dakota

0.14
%

Puerto Rico

0.10
%

Tennessee

0.07
%

Other

0.99
%

Total Investments

100.00
%



Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA

18.88
%

AA

27.95
%

A

28.01
%

BBB

17.65
%

BB

2.80
%

B

0.14
%

CCC

0.11
%

D

0.18
%

Not Rated

1.07
%

Pre-refunded Bonds

2.22
%

Short Term Investments

0.99
%

Total

100.00
%



Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

3.38
%

1 To 5 Years

2.44
%

5 To 10 Years

4.17
%

10 To 20 Years

20.15
%

20 To 30 Years

56.67
%

More than 30 Years

13.19
%

Other

0.00
%

Total Net Assets

100.00
%



Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

10.23
%

Average Coupon:

4.54
%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00
%

Investment Operations:

0.25
%

VRDP Shares:

16.90
%

Tender Option Bonds:

7.51
%

VMTP Shares:

14.92
%

Total Fund Leverage:

39.58%*

Average Maturity:


10.52 Years

Effective Duration:


8.14 Years

Total Net Assets:

$363.57 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.65

Total Number of Holdings:

158

Portfolio Turnover:

55.00
%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 7.51% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.92%
in issued and outstanding VMTPs, 16.90% in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.25% in investment operations,
which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls,
negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $88,275,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included
in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included
in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

PR Newswire

