ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES
Date
8/26/2024 4:16:21 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF )
|
9/5/2024
|
9/5/2024
|
9/20/2024
|
$0.0655 per share of investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB )
|
9/5/2024
|
9/5/2024
|
9/20/2024
|
$0.03589 per share of investment income
|
|
|
|
With respect to the
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.03589, which represents a increase of $0.00323 from the $0.03266 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
