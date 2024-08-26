WTW Announces New Property & Casualty Leader For Private Equity And Transactional Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Jenna Ziomek as the Property and Casualty (P&C) Leader for Private Equity and Transactional Solutions (PE&TS), Corporate Risk and Broking, North America (CRB NA).

In her new role, Ziomek will lead the Property & Casualty team (PE&TS) towards accelerating growth, executing strategy, expanding the team and strengthening WTW's position as the leading broker for Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) transactions.

With 17 years of industry experience, Ziomek brings more than a decade of focus in the M&A space – skillfully evaluating, negotiating and developing property and casualty placement programs for large and complex, along with middle market clients across a range of industries. She joined WTW in 2021 and most recently served as the Large and Complex Casualty Broking Leader for the Midwest with CRB NA. Her deep engagement with the insurance market has helped drive optimal results for insureds while maintaining strong relationships. Ziomek was also closely involved in several renewal placements specializing in mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and transportation.

Aartie Manansingh, Head of Private Equity and Transactional Solutions, commented,“Jenna's deep expertise and experience will be viewed by our clients as a critical upgrade which will translate to results which will exceed our growth objectives. I am energized by this appointment as Jenna will supercharge our ability to recruit, retain and execute.”

Michael Chang, Head of Corporate Risk and Broking, North America (CRB NA), commented,“I am thrilled to see Jenna take the P&C leadership position for our Private Equity and Transactional Solutions team. She will aggressively drive the P&C strategy, continue to differentiate WTW in the marketplace, all while maintaining a focus on client and market relationships.”

