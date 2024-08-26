Oportun Named A Bay Area Top Workplace For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) today announced that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces. Oportun has been named a top place to work by regional or national publications in each of the last nine years.



“We are proud to have been recognized as a top place to work for nine years running,” said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun.“It is especially rewarding that these programs are based on employee feedback. We are relentless in our pursuit of a diverse, equitable and supportive culture that both challenges and rewards our team members because we know it is core to enabling our mission to make financial health effortless for anyone.”

The Bay Area Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected & supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $18.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

