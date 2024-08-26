Denube Introduces A Decentralized Cloud GPU Network For Next-Gen AI Infrastructure.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DeNube, a leading which is secure, scalable and accessible for all has unleashed its Decentralized Cloud GPU for next-gen AI infrastructure.

Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the latest innovation, DeNube introduces Decentralized Cloud GPU Network for next-gen AI infrastructure. As industries like artificial intelligence (AI), machine (ML), and blockchain continue to expand, the need for high-performance cloud computing infrastructure grows exponentially. The demand for computational resources is at an all-time high, driven by digital transformation across sectors. However, the current landscape faces significant challenges-high costs for high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure and the underutilization of existing resources.















Building and maintaining HPC hardware can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars upfront, with monthly maintenance expenses exceeding thousands of dollars for large-scale operations. In the meanwhile, data centers often operate below optimal capacity, leaving valuable computational resources idle. This mismatch between high costs and underused infrastructure creates a need for more efficient, decentralized solutions.

That's where DeNube comes in, bringing the world a scalable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solution. DeNube bridges the gap between excess cloud capacity and growing market demand by tokenizing idle data center resources and transforming them into accessible, high-performance computational power. At its core, DeNube aims to make HPC affordable and scalable for businesses in AI, blockchain, machine learning, gaming, data analytics, and beyond.

The innovative features the individuals can experience with DeNube include:



Decentralized Infrastructure - DeNube operates on a decentralized infrastructure, leveraging a global network of underutilized cloud resources and high-performance data centers. By decentralizing cloud computing, DeNube removes the need for centralized, high-cost data centers, offering users more scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient computational power. This decentralized model allows users to access powerful computing resources for blockchain, AI, and other intensive applications without the high costs associated with traditional cloud services.

One-Click Cluster Deployment - DeNube simplifies the deployment of high-performance computing clusters with a single click. Whether you're working on AI model training, blockchain validation, or complex data analytics, DeNube's one-click cluster deployment allows you to rapidly access and set up powerful clusters tailored to their needs. No more complicated setups or lengthy configurations-simply choose the cluster individual's need and deploy it instantly, ensuring they can scale their resources as their projects demand.

ComputeYield Investment - With DeNube, users don't need to spend hundreds of thousands on expensive hardware setups. Instead, they can buy into the decentralized cloud at a fraction of the cost, with NFTs serving as their stake in a physical asset. This innovative approach transforms how cloud resources are accessed, bringing high-performance computing within reach of startups, developers, and enterprises alike.

Zero-fee GPU Marketplace - Cloud service providers can now list their idle GPUs and CPUs on DeNube marketplace and offer them to users who require extra processing power for AI, blockchain, rendering, and more. Unlike traditional cloud services that charge hefty fees, DeNube allows providers to keep 100% of their earnings, creating a more favorable environment for both providers and users. This zero-fee model promises to promote the efficient use of global compute resources while reducing the financial barriers to accessing high-performance infrastructure. Skystake - SkyStake is DeNube's innovative staking program, offering a lucrative opportunity for investors to earn substantial rewards by staking DEN, the platform's native token. With an impressive APY of up to 286% and a large allocation of tokens available to NFT holders, SkyStake provides a powerful avenue for investors to grow their earnings. With all of these features, DeNube is showing the world that even with a small initial capital, any users can become high-computing resource investors, tapping into a significant source of profit while supporting the development of AI and Blockchain industry.















Value Propositions of DeNube

✔ On-Demand Cloud GPU Resource

✔ Enterprise Grade

✔ Low Latency

✔ Distributed network

✔ Affordability

✔ Decentralized Ownership

✔ Environmental Sustainability

