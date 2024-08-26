Pacbio To Present At The Morgan Stanley 22Nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Global Healthcare on Thursday, September 5, at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be live-streamed on the company's investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

