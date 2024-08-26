Longeveron To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global taking place September 9-11, 2024 in New York City.

Details for the Company's presentation:

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. ET



The webcast for this conference presentation may be accessed at the“Events and Presentations” section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Longeveron website for 180 days following the conference.



About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-BTM, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-BTM has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Aging-related Frailty. Lomecel-BTM development programs have received five distinct and important U.S. FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

