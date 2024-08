ORIC Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in the following investor in September:



2024 Healthcare – Participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET



Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Available to conference attendees only) – Participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10:50 a.m. ET.

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 8:35 a.m. ET



Live webcasts of the Wells Fargo and Cantor discussions will be available through the investor section of the company's website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC® is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

