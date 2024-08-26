Calavo Growers To Report Third Quarter Financial Results

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW) is a global leader in high quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The Company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of FreshTM at calavo.com.