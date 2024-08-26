Omni Interactions Enhances Retail Customer Support For The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Omni Interactions: The Ultimate Retail Partner for Holiday Customer Support

- Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, retail companies face significant challenges in managing the surge in customer contacts. From long hold times to poor service level agreements (SLAs) and missed sales opportunities, the peak sales season puts immense pressure on contact centers. Omni Interactions, a leader in flexible, scalable customer support solutions is the trusted partner that retail brands rely on to navigate these challenges and deliver exceptional service during the busiest time of the year.

Challenges Retailers Face During Peak Season:

- Long Hold Times: Overwhelmed contact centers lead to frustrated customers and lost sales. According to industry data, customer call volumes can increase by up to 40% during the holiday season, leading to an average hold time increase of 20-30%.

- Service Level Agreement (SLA) Strain: Poor SLAs during peak times can damage brand reputation. Retailers with inadequate support systems can see a 25% drop in customer satisfaction during the holidays.

- Increased Customer Inquiries: From order changes to gift suggestions, the volume and complexity of inquiries rise sharply. Retailers can experience up to a 50% increase in customer service contacts.

- Missed Revenue Opportunities: Ineffective support can result in lower average order values and missed cross-sell/upsell opportunities. Reports show that long hold times can decrease customer satisfaction by 15-20%, leading to a significant impact on ROI.

Omni's Proven Retail Solutions:

With years of experience serving top retail clients, Omni Interactions has developed an innovative approach to staffing that allows retailers to scale customer support effortlessly-whether it's intraday, intraweek, or during seasonal peaks. Our precision staffing solutions ensure that support teams are perfectly aligned with customer needs, without the burden of increased overhead.

Key Results from Omni's Retail Partnerships:

- Cost Savings: Clients experience 25-55% savings by flexing the workforce up and down without increasing headcount.

- Higher Sales Conversions: Omni achieved a 13% higher sales conversion rate for a well-known gourmet food and gift retailer compared to other vendors.

- Increased Average Order Value: An additional $8 per order was generated, with a potential $4 million in additional revenue if Omni had managed 100% of the holiday peak support.

- Improved Customer Satisfaction: A fast-growing retail brand saw a significant boost in CSAT scores by leveraging Omni's dedicated gig brand ambassadors.

“Our operations team is laser-focused on ensuring that our clients have the perfect staffing levels at all times, especially during the holiday season when customer interactions peak,” said Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions.“Omni's ability to scale support up and down intraday and intraweek ensures that retailers can maintain high service levels without increasing overhead, turning seasonal challenges into seamless operations.”

Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions, added,“We are proud to be the trusted partner for so many leading retail brands during their busiest times. Our ability to deliver flexible, scalable, and high-performing support makes Omni the go-to choice for retailers looking to thrive during peak season. As customer demands rise, Omni is here to ensure that our clients not only meet but exceed expectations.”

How Omni Enhances Retailer Success During the Holidays:

- Perfect Staffing: Achieve ideal staffing levels all the time, no matter the demand.

- Flexible Support: Seamlessly scale support for unexpected surges in call volume.

- Revenue Growth: Maximize average order values and cross-sell/upsell opportunities with expert support.

As retailers prepare for the upcoming holiday season, Omni Interactions is ready to partner with brands looking to optimize their customer support operations. With a proven track record of success and a commitment to delivering top-tier service, Omni is the go-to choice for retail companies aiming to turn holiday challenges into opportunities for growth.

About Omni Interactions

Winner of Outsource Provider of the Year, Pandemic Tech Innovation of the Year, CCWomen's Award for Gender Equality, and CCW's Most Innovative BPO of the Year, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing BPO in the US ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing American companies. Its winning strategy is comprised of a unique business model utilizing remote brand ambassadors and AI-powered cloud-based technology to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a 25%+ lower cost. Frost & Sullivan analyst, Michael DeSalles stated“Omni Interactions solves many of today's current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support.”

