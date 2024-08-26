Aura Minerals Revises 2025 Gold Targets, Eyes Greater Returns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Aura Minerals, a Canadian firm, has revised its long-term production forecasts, moving away from its ambitious 2025 target.



Initially, it aimed to achieve an annual production of 450,000 equivalent ounces (GEO) by next year's end. Now, it intends to exceed this figure in the coming years.



This revision follows a notable discovery at the Matupá project, revealing more extensive geological potential than anticipated.



Consequently, the firm has decided to delay Matupá's to further assess and expand its geological understanding.



CEO Rodrigo Barbosa emphasized the company' commitment to surpassing the 450,000 GEO mark in the medium term.







He highlighted the ongoing efforts to optimize existing assets and assess potential acquisitions as crucial to this strategy.



Investors should view this strategic shift positively. It signifies a sustainable and potentially more profitable approach to resource management.



On Monday, Aura's shares (AURA33) opened up by 1.48% at R$18.57 on the B3. Their year-to-date increase has reached 65%, aligning with the global rise in gold prices.



The decision to postpone Matupá's development is part of a broader initiative. The company aims to advance the geological knowledge of new targets and maximize investment returns.



Meanwhile, Aura continues to focus on enhancing productivity and efficiency at its current operations.



These efforts include expanding the capacity of the Almas mine and advancing the Borborema project.



Borborema is expected to start production in the first quarter of 2025. Through these initiatives, Aura Minerals aims to provide substantial returns to its shareholders over the medium term.

