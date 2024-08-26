Starlight Awards Recognize Achievements In Bringing Happiness To Hospitalized Kids And Their Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Starlight Children's Foundation honors donors, partners and supporters demonstrating excellence, innovation and dedication in advancing its mission of bringing joy to seriously ill kids

Starlight Children's Foundation , the nonprofit with a mission to deliver happiness to hospitalized kids and their families facing serious illness or injury, is proud to announce the 2024 Starlight Awards honorees. The nonprofit aims to improve the mental well-being of children navigating serious illnesses through the use of Starlight programs, including Starlight Gaming , Virtual Reality , Hospital Gowns and Toy Deliveries , all of which would not be possible without the help of partners, donors, and supporters that go the distance in carrying out its mission.

"When kids face serious illnesses, it can often be an emotional and stressful experience, even when in the best possible care. That's why Starlight strives to ensure that hospitals are easy places for kids to be. Starlight programs help prepare kids for treatments, provide a positive distraction, and alleviate stress and boredom to help kids feel better," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "The Starlight Awards are a testament to the unwavering commitment of these exceptional individuals and organizations in bringing comfort and joy to children and families facing challenging circumstances. Their unique contributions have brought smiles, hope, and positivity to many children when they need it most."

Don James, executive vice president of operations at Nintendo of America, has supported Starlight Children's Foundation for the past 32 years. He has been an integral part of the success of Starlight Gaming programs and led the effort for customized Starlight Gaming at Nintendo of America, ensuring program funding and overseeing the production of the Gaming Stations and tech support. He is a fierce advocate for the power of play for hospitalized kids and, under his leadership, 7,850 Starlight Gaming Stations were distributed to hospitals nationwide. James is being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chrissy Costanza, the lead singer of Against the Current and an avid gamer, is receiving the Golden Heart Award for her exceptional effort as a fundraiser and supporter of the Stream for Starlight campaign. Chrissy was inspired to support Starlight's mission because a family member spent a significant amount of her life in and out of the hospital. She is dedicated to improving the hospital experiences for kids, driven by her personal connection to the challenges faced by hospitalized children and their families. By rallying her community during a Twitch Rivals event, she raised over $56,000 with a match for Starlight.

Starlight is presenting two Golden Hero Awards this year. The first going to Team Starlight runner and fundraiser, Meghan Gawryck, who raised more than $10k for the nonprofit in her first-ever charity run with the Starlight team. The second award is going to the entire team of Child Life Specialists at WakeMed Children's Hospital in Raleigh, N.C., for their contributions in supporting Starlight's mission, utilizing its programs, and collaborating on sharing impact stories. Both play a crucial role in activating Starlight programs to ease young patients' emotional and psychological burdens during their hospital stays and in-between visits.

Currently conducting research into the positive impact of hospital gaming programs, Seattle Children's is being praised with an Excellence in Innovation Award. Their Therapeutic Gaming Program uses video games, virtual reality and other therapeutic technology intentionally to help patients cope with the challenges of hospitalization and build skills that can benefit them long after they leave the hospital. The team is measuring the positive impact of gaming and its potential to promote movement, healing, rehabilitation and skill development.

The awards also shine a spotlight on the efforts of streamers who have utilized their online platforms to raise awareness and significant funds for Starlight's cause. Streamers Amish_Ace, theJang, and Nomads_Land_Official have demonstrated the power of digital communities to make a significant impact. They are being honored as Content Creators of the Year for their dedication and support of fundraising campaigns, including Stream For Starlight.

Starlight is proud to be presenting two Hospital of the Year awards for 2024: K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. Located in Neptune, New Jersey, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital was an active participant in Starlight's Power of Play campaign. The hospital's expert and active Child Life team provides children with activities that help them cope with the stress and anxiety of hospitalization. Miller Children's & Women's Hospital in Long Beach consists of a Child Life team that hosts events with Starlight for their patients to bring happiness to their hospital environment. The hospital has collaborated with the nonprofit on a multitude of endeavors and has played an integral part in emphasizing the Power of Play for their patients. Both hospitals' marketing teams have also been outstanding partners in sharing stories of the collaborative work to help improve the well-being of sick kids.

Recognized as the country's broadest-reaching and top-rated charity focused on sick kids, Starlight is integral to the total care of hospitalized kids. Starlight's donor-funded programs are offered free of charge to pediatric facilities that are part of its healthcare network and utilized by healthcare professionals to distract and educate patients during challenging procedures and treatments, helping make their journey toward recovery a little brighter.

According to Garone, Starlight plans to present honorees, who are available for in-person presentations, their awards in the upcoming months.

