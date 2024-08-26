Buyerlink Promotes Dan Ingle To Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Positioning for Operational Growth of Patented Marketplace and Expansion Into New Verticals

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyerlink , a leading marketplace for performance-based marketing, today announced the of Dan Ingle to Chief Operating Officer. Ingle, an veteran with deep experience in operations, technology, and strategic leadership, will oversee Buyerlink's day-to-day operations, and continue Buyerlink's legacy of driving innovation, efficiency, and growth.

Previously, Ingle served as President and COO of AutoWeb , a Buyerlink-owned company. Under his leadership, AutoWeb has re-solidified its position as a market leader, driving operational success through innovative strategies and performance-based marketing solutions for the automotive industry.

"Dan's leadership, and deep industry experience make him the ideal choice to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Buyerlink," said Payam Zamani, Founder & CEO of Buyerlink. "His ability to blend strategic insight with operational expertise has been instrumental in AutoWeb's success, and we are confident that under his leadership, Buyerlink will continue to thrive and expand."

Ingle's extensive career includes several operations and technology leadership roles within Cox Automotive, Kelley Blue Book, and Capital One. Most notably, he was responsible for international business development at Cox Automotive, leading the global expansion and in-market operation for the Kelley Blue Book and AutoTrader brands. Dan's tenure in international resulted in business launches in China, Brazil, Australia, Portugal, and Canada. Prior to Kelley Blue Book being acquired by Cox Automotive in 2010, Dan was a leader in the transformation of the 80-year-old organization from a legacy print publisher to a data and analytics-enabled market leader.

"I am honored to take on the role of COO at Buyerlink," said Dan Ingle. "The performance-based marketing industry is continuously evolving, and I am eager to work closely with Payam and lead our skilled team as we enhance our operational framework and pursue new opportunities for growth"

In conjunction with Ingle's promotion, Buyerlink is making significant investments in its American Fork, Utah office. As part of its broader growth strategy, Buyerlink has moved into a new facility that is more than double the size of its previous location. The new office will serve as a key hub for business development, client services, and other shared services.

About Buyerlink

is a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing. Conducting millions of auctions monthly, Buyerlink's patented technology allows businesses to access hyper-targeted consumer demand at any scale. Offering Enhanced ClicksTM, qualified leads, inbound calls, transfers, call-verified leads, and pre-set appointments, Buyerlink enables businesses to meet customers where they are. The Buyerlink platform is category-agnostic, and currently serves the automotive, home services, home warranty, insurance, legal, real estate, and solar sectors. Buyerlink is fully owned by One Planet Group , is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses. Spanning a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media, One Planet's mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and gives back to communities.

Buyerlink's global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California, with employees in over ten countries.

Media Contact

Bita Milanian

Head of PR & Communications, One Planet Group

pr (at) oneplanetgroup

925.237.9036

