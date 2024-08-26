UPPER DECK ANNOUNCES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH 23XI RACING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global sports collectibles company announces first-ever NASCAR memorabilia collection with stars Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced the launch of its new licensing agreement with

NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing. The collection will feature authenticated memorabilia and trading cards of NASCAR stars Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

Upper Deck x 23XI Racing

The collaboration will debut with the season's current no. 1 ranked driver, Tyler Reddick, racing in the No. 45 Upper Deck Toyota Camry XSE on Sunday, Sept. 1, in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. The paint scheme features 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan alongside Tiger Woods and Wayne Gretzky, who are exclusive Spokespeople for Upper Deck Authenticated memorabilia and collectibles. To start their collection, race fans can download a free promotional digital trading card featuring Tyler Reddick's Upper Deck race car today on e-Pack .

"This collection is monumental for Upper Deck as it reintroduces racing into our diverse lineup of premium authenticated memorabilia," said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah. "Just as 23XI burst onto the NASCAR scene with speed and determination, we're bringing racing to our portfolio with the same energy. We're thrilled to celebrate iconic moments from this fan-centric sport."

Wallace, 23XI's first driver and one of the most recognizable names in NASCAR, and Reddick, a two-time winner this season and two-time Xfinity Series champion, will be the first racing additions to Upper Deck's roster in over 20 years. Among the memorabilia collection, fans can find race-worn suits, autographed artwork, and more.

Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing, shared, "This agreement is great for our team and our fans. By entering the exciting world of collectibles, our supporters now have another unique opportunity to celebrate and commemorate 23XI's successes. Through this collaboration, we're able to seamlessly integrate two fandoms into one remarkable experience to be cherished."

Upper Deck's 23XI Racing memorabilia collection will be available later through the Upper Deck Store and Upper Deck Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite

athletes and characters

with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team's first-ever playoff berth. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry. In 2023, both Wallace and Reddick earned spots in the NASCAR Playoffs. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.

