PM Modi Highlights Bangladesh Unrest In Phone Call With US President Biden, Urges Hindus' Safety; Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi, in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, placed significant emphasis on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, particularly concerning the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus. The two leaders discussed a range of regional and global issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region.

A key focus of the dialogue was the situation in Bangladesh. Both leaders expressed deep concern over the current developments and emphasized the urgent need for the restoration of law and order. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety and security of minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh, a sentiment echoed by President Biden. The leaders agreed on the necessity of safeguarding minority communities in the region and restoring normalcy.

"Spoke to US President Joe Biden

on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability.

We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh," wrote PM Modi in a post on X.

During the conversation, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for President Biden's unwavering commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed the substantial progress made in their bilateral relationship, underscoring that the India-US partnership is not only beneficial for the people of both nations but also holds potential for positive global impact.

In addition to discussing Bangladesh, the leaders also had a detailed exchange on the situation in Ukraine. PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's consistent stance favoring dialogue and diplomacy. He reaffirmed India's full support for an early return to peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums, including the Quad, and agreed to remain in close contact as they navigate these pressing regional and global issues.