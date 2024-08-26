Mumbai News: School Girl Punched, Kicked And Dragged By Hair After Argument In Versova

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dressed in school uniform, a girl student was reportedly beaten up by another group of girls in Mumbai. According to an NDTV report, the group of girls beat the schoolgirl red and blue and were seen throwing punches and kicks at her. They even dragged the schoolgirl by her hair.

The fight between the girls reportedly broke out following an argument. A of the girls thrashing the schoolgirl has been going on social and is reportedly from two weeks ago, from Yari Road in Versova.

The viral video is full of expletives, as it shows a bunch of girls punching the schoolgirl mercilessly, even as she falls to the ground.

| Karnataka govt suspends 7 jail officials after Darshan's viral photo, video

All the attackers and the victim are minors .

The schoolgirl is seen getting up, clutching her head and walking over to her friend. However, one of the attackers' shouts "idhar aa, idhar aa (Come here, come here), and follows it up with offensive slurs.

According to the NDTV report, no passersby stepped in. However, some individuals on their scooters briefly stopped to observe the scene.

| Viral video: College senior's dance with junior takes unexpected turn | Watch

"Paani main dal (Throw her in the water)", shouted another attacker.

The attackers gang up against the victim again and pull her back to the ground as they throw in more punches and kicks, all over again. The victim is violently pulled around. An attacker climbs on her back, as seen in the video, and starts punching her furiously.

Later, a boy reportedly got into the fight, pulled the girl up, and told her to go away.