PM Modi Speaks To Joe Biden, Discusses Situation In Ukraine And Bangladesh

Prime Narendra Modi on Monday received a call from US President Joe Biden, during which the two leaders exchanged views on various issues including the situation in Ukraine and Bangladesh .

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity, according to PIB.





| 'Kamala will inspire generations...': Biden ahead of her nomination acceptance

In a post on X, PM Modi said,“Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine.”

PM Modi added that he reiterated India's full support for an early return to peace and stability.

The prime minister further said that the two leaders also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The leaders also agreed to remain in touch as they reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.

In June, PM Modi met Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region. Last month, Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House as concerns grew over his fitness for office after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced him as the Democratic Party's nominee.