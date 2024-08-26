Maharaja Trophy T20: Bengaluru Blasters Seal A Two-Run Win Against Gulbarga Mystics

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 27 (IANS) The Bengaluru Blasters emerged victorious by two runs against the Gulbarga Mystics in a dramatic encounter at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the M. Chinnaswamy here on Monday night. =

Despite the Gulbarga Mystics being firmly entrenched in the driver's seat halfway through the chase, Bengaluru Blasters managed to defend their total of 153/9, with economical spells from their bowlers in key phases. Earlier in the day, Suraj Ahuja (35) and Naveen MG (29) made vital contributions to power Bengaluru's recovery from 51/6.

The Gulbarga Mystics run chase saw a guarded start from Luvnith Sisodia (56) and Devdutt Padikkal (40). Though they peppered the boundary at regular intervals, the Mystics finished the powerplay behind the required run rate at 36/0.

The opening pair broke the shackles soon enough, with Sisodia launching Kranthi Kumar for a six and a four in the ninth over. In the next over Padikkal also thumped two consecutive sixes off Shubhang Hegde but was ousted on the very next delivery, caught behind and ending the 77-run partnership.

Smaran R. (15) departed in 14 balls, cleaned up by Impact Player, Lavish Kaushal. Meanwhile, Sisodia secured a 42-ball fifty, that comprised six fours and one six but was also sent back to the pavilion by Shubhang Hegde leaving Gulbarga Mystics at 118/3 in 15.5 overs.

Naveen M.G. came back into the mix to pick up Praveen Dubey (1) in the 17th over. Gulbarga Mystics needed 32 runs from 19 balls when Prithviraj Shekhawat (12) walked out to bat. Shekhawat smashed a six and four before he was run out in the penultimate over. Ritesh Bhatkal, who came it at number four chipped in with 20* runs in 13 balls, including a six and a four in the final six deliveries of the innings but the Gulbarga Mystics were unable to breach their 17-run target in the last over.

In the first innings, Gulbarga Mystics' decision to bowl first was validated early in the encounter as Vyshak Vijaykumar (3/32) severely dented Bengaluru Blasters' top order in the powerplay.

Vyshak Vijaykumar dismissed Chethan LR (7), caught behind off an inside edge in the second over and followed it up with Bhuvan Raju's (1) wicket in the fourth over. The opener, Mayank Agarawal (20) struck two boundaries and a six but was run out, leaving Bengaluru in trouble at 39/3 by the end of the powerplay.

Abhishek Prabhakar (3/24) then cut through Bengaluru's middle and lower order, first taking Shubhang Hegde (8) out of the equation in the seventh over, followed by Rakshith S (12) and Aniruddha Joshi (0) in the ninth over.

With Bengaluru Blasters rattled at 51/6 in 8.3 overs, it was Suraj Ahuja (35) and Naveen MG (29) who clawed their way back into the game. They combined for a 49-run alliance that lasted 32 deliveries before Naveen MG was scalped by Vyshak Vijaykumar in the 14th over to make way for Kranthi Kumar.

Ahuja hit three fours and cleared the ropes once in his 23-ball knock that was cut short by Monish Reddy, placing Bengaluru Blaster at 120/8 in 17 overs.

Late-innings contributions from Kranthi Kumar (16*) and Impact player, Niranjan Naik (12*), who put on an unbeaten 23-run stand in 13 balls, helped Bengaluru post a fighting total of 153/9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores

Bengaluru Blasters 153/9 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarawal 20, Suraj Ahuja 35, Naveen MG 29; Abhishek Prabhakar 3-24, Vyshak Vijaykumar 3-32) beat Gulbarga Mystics 151/5 in 20 overs (Luvnith Sisodia 56, Devdutt Padikkal 40, Ritesh Bhatkal 20*; Shubhang Hegde 2-39, Naveen MG 1-19, Lavish Kaushal 1-26) by two runs