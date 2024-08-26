Saudi Stock Market Index Closes Lower
Riyadh: The Saudi Stock market index closed Monday down 1.46 points to close at 12261.18 points, with trades worth SR 9 billion.
The volume of traded shares reached 351 million shares, with the shares of 85 companies recording an increase in their value, while the shares of 137 companies closed down.
The Saudi Parallel stock index (Nomu) closed down 256.47 points to close at 26433.91 points, with trades worth SR 35 million, and the volume of traded shares reached 2 million shares.
