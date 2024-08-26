RTA Launches 4 New Metro Link Bus Routes, Enhances Others Including An Intercity One

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The changes are designed to improve the daily experience for passengers, effective from 30th August.

Dubai. Roads and Authority. 26th August 2024

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plans to launch 4 new metro bus routes and enhance the services of several other routes including one Intercity Route starting 30th August. These adjustments aim to improve the daily commuting experience for passengers, allowing them to smoothly reach their destinations across the Emirate.

The four new routes include replacing Route 31 with two new routes, F39 and F40. The first new route, F39, will run from Etisalat Bus Station to Oud Al Muteena Roundabout Bus Stop 1 and back, with a 30-minute frequency. The second new route, F40, will operate from Etisalat Bus Station to Mirdif, Street 78, and back, also with a 30-minute frequency.

Two additional routes will replace Route F56 with F58 and F59. Route F58 will run northward from Al Khail Metro Station to Dubai Internet City and back, with a 30-minute frequency. Route F59 will operate from Dubai Internet City Metro Station, heading northward to Dubai Knowledge Village and back, also with a 30-minute frequency.

Additionally, Route 21 will be renamed and split into two routes, 21A and 21B, on the same date. Route 21A will start from Al Quoz Clinical Pathology Services Bus Stop 1 to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, while Route 21B will run in the opposite direction, from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Quoz Clinical Pathology Services Bus Stop 1. These changes aim to simplify route identification for passengers, expand service coverage, and improve the overall user experience. Passengers are advised to take note of these changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

On the same date, Route 61D will be merged with Route 66. Similarly, Route 95 will be merged with Route 95A, resulting in Route 95A only, to enable users of Route 95 to connect to Route X92. Additionally, the path of Route 95A will be adjusted to start from Veneto, Jebel Ali Waterfront, to Parco Hypermarket to cover the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

The path for Route 6 will be shortened to run from the Bus Stop at Oud Metha Metro Station to Dubai Healthcare City, due to the cancellation of the sector from Al Ghubaiba Station to Oud Metha. The route for Bus 95A will be adjusted to start from Veneto, Jebel Ali Waterfront to Parco Hypermarket, covering the Jebel Ali Industrial Area. Route 99 will be modified to cover JAFZA One, and Route F31 will be adjusted to include new stops in The Greens. New stops will also be added in Al Furjan for Route F45, while JAFZA One stop will be removed from Route F54. Additionally, intercity Route E700 will be adjusted to start from Etisalat Bus Station instead of Union Bus Station to Fujairah.

RTA's Public Transport Agency will also enhance 35 bus routes to ensure timely arrivals, including Routes 6, 20B, 26, 36A, 36B, 50, 66, 83, 88, 95A, 96, 99, 320, C01, C09, C10, F03, F05, F07, F10, F18, F23, F23A, F24, F31, F45, F46, F47, F49, F53, F54, SM1, X02, X25, and X92.



