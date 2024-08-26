Geocultura Announces New Majestic Alps Vacation Tour For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chamonix , France

GeoCultura unveil its new Majestic Alps Vacation Tour 2025. This New Tour to Experience of the Alps with Natural Wonder and Geological Significance.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GeoCultura is thrilled to unveil its new Majestic Alps Vacation Tour, scheduled for June 29 to July 5, 2025. This exclusive tour. This is a rare chance to experience the breathtaking beauty of the Alps with a unique emphasis on natural wonder and geological significance.Designed for those who appreciate comfortable exploration over strenuous hiking, this tour offers a relaxed yet enriching experience. Participants will enjoy close-up views of iconic peaks like Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn, all while avoiding long or steep treks.Guided by esteemed geologist Professor Rob Butler and renowned Earth scientist Dr. Taija Torvela, the tour provides a deep dive into the geological marvels of the region.Tour highlights include:.Up-Close Views: Marvel at famous summits and glaciers in France, Italy, and Switzerland..Geological Insights: Explore the geological processes and history of mountaineering through expert-led discussions..Scenic Passages: Enjoy panoramic views via cable cars and mountain railways, with comfortable travel options..Luxurious Accommodations: Relax in carefully selected hotels: the 5-star Relais & Châteaux Hotel Hameau Albert 1er, in Chamonix Mont Blanc, and the 4-star Duca D' Aosta Hotel in Italy.Benefit from the unparalleled expertise of Professor Rob Butler and Dr. Taija Torvela, who will enhance both the educational and experiential aspects of this captivating tour.The tour price starts from: £3,999 / $4,999, with an additional single supplement of £451 / $564.The new tour combines luxury and education, offering an exceptional experience for those seeking a deeper connection with one of the world's most breathtaking landscapes.For more information on booking on this inaugural tour, please visit Geocultura's Majestic Alps Vacation Tour.: Majestic Alps Vacation: guided tours and luxury hotels | GeoCultura (geoculturaworld)GeoCultura small group tours range from two nights and three days to six nights and seven days, and every tour is filled with stories that show how the earth, the land, and the people connect to bring us to where we are today.GeoCultura offers this new and exciting approach with trips to explore the world's most important landscapes and geology and to hear fascinating stories linking them to local history. The tours have the unique benefit of being led by a combination of expert earth scientists working together with local historians and regional tourist guides. The aim is to immerse participants in the local culture and its origins, as well as enjoying the local cuisine. The tours provide an irresistible combination of awe-inspiring scenery, great company, and superb guides.Private Tours:Explore the world on your terms with GeoCultura's Private Tours and Custom-built Expeditions. Whether you're drawn to the rugged landscapes of the Isle of Skye, the picturesque vistas of Spain, or the expansive deserts of Utah, our Private Tours offer flexibility in choosing your preferred dates. For those with unique travel visions, our Custom-built Tours are tailored to diverse destinations, ensuring every detail aligns with your desires, whether fully guided or semi-guided. Elevate team bonding or reward your organization with our Corporate, Team Building, and Short Trips, designed to inspire and create lasting memories. Visit GeoCultura to start planning your personalized journey today..About GeoCultura: GeoCultura is a leading provider of cultural and adventure tours, dedicated to fostering meaningful travel experiences worldwide. With a commitment to authenticity and personalized service, GeoCultura ensures every journey is as unique as the traveler embarking upon it.:information can be found at , Call: +44 2081 451011 or +1 713 400 6326.Media contact: ... or (561) 789-8286.GeoCultura - World Class Tours With Geology Experts (@geoculturaworld) . Instagram photos and videos

