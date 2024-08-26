NOLA Terminal Welcomes Taylor S. Turkmen As Business Development Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brian Miles, Chief Executive OfficerNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NOLA Terminal is pleased to announce the newest addition to its team, Taylor S. Turkmen , who has been appointed as the company's Business Development Manager by CEO, Brian Miles .NOLA Terminal is building a state-of-the-art facility situated along the Mississippi River at milepost 59. The facility is being built to offer customers and partners a wide range of logistical connectivity, handling, and storage options.Turkmen, a New Orleans native, brings a fresh perspective to NOLA Terminal. She attended Ursuline Academy, the nation's oldest all-girls Catholic school, and began her collegiate journey at Louisiana State University. In December 2015, she earned her bachelor's degree from The University of New Orleans. Since 2017, Turkmen has gained extensive experience in the wine and spirits industry, working as a sales consultant for two of the largest distributors in the region.Although new to the maritime transportation industry, Turkmen is eager to bring her vibrant influence to the NOLA Terminal team. She is focused on building strong customer relationships that will ensure the terminal's long-term success.“I'm thrilled to join NOLA Terminal and contribute to its growth,” said Taylor Turkmen.“My goal is to establish strong partnerships that benefit both NOLA Terminal and its customers. I'm passionate about understanding and meeting customer needs, and I'm excited to help NOLA Terminal become a leader in the industry.”Turkmen is committed to continuous learning and growth, not just for the benefit of NOLA Terminal, but also for the broader community. With her proven leadership skills and eagerness to excel, she is dedicated to creating exceptional experiences for NOLA and its partners.“We are very pleased to add Taylor to the NOLA Terminal family. Her enthusiasm to learn our business and tackle all challenges that come with it is very refreshing," said Brian Miles.About Us: NOLA TerminalNOLA Terminal will be a pivotal hub in the U.S. logistical system, facilitating the efficient transport of bulk commodities such as fertilizers, petroleum products, agricultural goods, aggregates, and chemicals. Strategically located along the Mississippi River, the terminal plays a crucial role in connecting local markets with global trade routes.NOLA Terminal's build-out of their state-of-the-art facility will help ensure the smooth transfer of goods between different transportation modes, including rail, road, and waterways, reinforcing our importance in both domestic and international logistics. The team at NOLA Terminal are committed to excellence in every aspect of their operations.

