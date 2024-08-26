US And South Korean Air Forces Are Conducting Live Firing Exercises
8/26/2024 3:15:08 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The air forces of the Republic of Korea and the United States
are conducting live-fire exercises, practicing strikes on air and
ground targets, Azernews reports.
About 60 aircraft were involved in maneuvers off the west coast
of the Republic of Korea, including South Korean F-35A, F-15K and
KF-16, as well as American A-10.
The maneuvers began on August 26 and will last three days.
During the exercises, actions are being tested to respond to
"simultaneous provocations on land and in the air " by the DPRK,
including the launch of cruise missiles and the use of long-range
artillery.
