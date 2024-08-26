عربي


US And South Korean Air Forces Are Conducting Live Firing Exercises


8/26/2024 3:15:08 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The air forces of the Republic of Korea and the United States are conducting live-fire exercises, practicing strikes on air and ground targets, Azernews reports.

About 60 aircraft were involved in maneuvers off the west coast of the Republic of Korea, including South Korean F-35A, F-15K and KF-16, as well as American A-10.

The maneuvers began on August 26 and will last three days. During the exercises, actions are being tested to respond to "simultaneous provocations on land and in the air " by the DPRK, including the launch of cruise missiles and the use of long-range artillery.

