Georgian President Pardons 17 Prisoners, Fully Releases 13
Date
8/26/2024 3:15:08 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has signed a pardon for
17 prisoners, 13 of whom have been fully released from serving
their sentences, Azernews reports citing Georgian
media.
This information was released by the Georgian President's press
service.
"Today, the President of Georgia pardoned 17 convicts. Thirteen
of them, including two women, have been completely freed from
serving their sentences. The remaining sentences of four convicts,
including one woman, have been reduced," the statement said.
The names of the pardoned individuals have not been
disclosed.
MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108602594
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.