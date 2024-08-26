عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgian President Pardons 17 Prisoners, Fully Releases 13

Georgian President Pardons 17 Prisoners, Fully Releases 13


8/26/2024 3:15:08 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has signed a pardon for 17 prisoners, 13 of whom have been fully released from serving their sentences, Azernews reports citing Georgian media.

This information was released by the Georgian President's press service.

"Today, the President of Georgia pardoned 17 convicts. Thirteen of them, including two women, have been completely freed from serving their sentences. The remaining sentences of four convicts, including one woman, have been reduced," the statement said.

The names of the pardoned individuals have not been disclosed.

MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108602594


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search