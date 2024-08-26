SSPF Wins 'Best Pension Fund' Award At International Finance Awards
8/26/2024 3:15:08 PM
The State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), under the Ministry of
Labor and Social Protection of the Population, has achieved notable
recognition at the prestigious "International Finance Awards,"
organized by the renowned British-based organization, International
Finance, Azernews reports, citing the SSPF.
The SSPF's exceptional performance throughout the competition's
three stages earned it the coveted "Best Pension Fund" award.
The SSPF's submission received the highest scores at each
evaluation stage, highlighting its excellence in pension fund
management. Additionally, among Azerbaijani institutions, the State
Agency for Service to Citizens and Social Innovations was also
honored with a prize in its respective category.
The "International Finance Awards" aims to highlight
advancements in economic and social development, leadership,
technological innovation, and continuous improvement across
industrial sectors. Institutions from a wide range of countries,
including Australia, Austria, Spain, and China, participated in
this global competition.
This award marks the 21st international accolade for SSPF in
2024 and the 44th recognition over the past three years,
underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in social
protection.
