Growing Rift Between Yerevan, Moscow Bolsters Rise Of Regional Crisis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The deadlocked process of peace talks between Azerbaijan and
Armenia is reigniting tensions as well as making a dangerous hotbed
in the South Caucasus region. It is no longer necessary to recall
that Armenia has been the only party delaying these negotiations.
Since the Almaty meeting in May, Yerevan has been postponing
discussions related to peace and avoiding bilateral meetings.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan has supported all negotiation
platforms involving the West, the EU, and regional states like
Russia. However, experience shows that trilateral talks have not
been sufficient to achieve any positive results in the meeting
before. Undoubtedly, continuing negotiations directly between the
two countries appears to align with the interest of Baku, despite
Yerevan's sway by its Western patrons. The failure of trilateral
discussions as in recent practices can be attributed to some
contradicting opinions of the mediating party due to its national
interests. It is no secret that many platforms have been organised
so far, and the majority of them exhibited bias in matters between
Baku and Yerevan, especially evident in James O'Brien's unfounded
accusations against Azerbaijan, which cast doubt on the U.S.'s
ability to serve as a mediator between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The discussion of peace issues and Russia's goodwill to support
peace talks during Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Azerbaijan are
suitable for Azerbaijan. However, the Pashinyan administration,
which leans more towards the West, openly shows an unwillingness to
sit at a round table with its ex-ally.
This is evidenced by the recent polemic between the foreign
ministries of both Russia and Armenia, regarding the Kremlin's
insistence to open communication lines as agreed in the November
trilateral document. This situation escalates tensions in the
region, particularly concerning issues around the Zangazur
corridor.
From Russia's perspective, Putin's request to Pashinyan aims to
find a common ground in the region that suits both Baku and
Yerevan's interests. But his proposal to open the passage between
Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhchivan, which indirectly implies
ensuring Russia's presence in the corridor, does not align with the
interests of Pashinyan and his Western allies.
It was expected that Armenia, seeking to distance itself from
Russia as well as oust all Russian troops from its territories,
would be unwilling to re-engage in peace talks mediated by Russia.
However, the main reason appears to be the interests of the West
rather than Armenia itself. Western elements aiming to reduce
Russia's sphere of influence and establish their foothold in the
region would first seek to sideline Russia and attract Armenia's
attention. Armenia's complete withdrawal from peace negotiations,
the lack of discussion on transferring mine maps to Azerbaijan, and
the absence of information provided to official Baku about nearly
4,000 missing Azerbaijanis indicate that these forces have been
somewhat successful in implementing their sinister plans.
The Armenian side is well aware that relations with Russia are
in crisis. This is precisely why, just a few hours after the phone
conversation between Putin and Pashinyan, Armenian Foreign Minister
Ararat Mirzoyan called Tehran and sought to establish initial
contact with the newly appointed foreign minister. The timing of
this call suggests that Armenia intends to use Iran's support
against Russian pressure.
While the deterioration of relations between Armenia and Russia
may, to some extent, benefit the Western forces, the growing rifts
between Yerevan and Moscow promise no more than crisis and
disruption of stability in the region. It is anticipated that
Yerevan's Western allies will not remain silent in response to
Russia's pressure on Armenia. Subsequently, provocations are
already ongoing in the region and Armenia's shelling of the
Azerbaijan Army positions along the border is expected to increase.
In this context, escalating inter-country tensions in the region do
not serve the interests of any party.
MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108602590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.