CSE New Mining Stock Listing - Eagleone Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of EagleOne Metals Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

EagleOne is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Magusi West property (the“Property”), which is located approximately 39 kilometres northwest of the City of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec and consists of 11 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 563.35 hectares.

________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'EagleOne Metals Corporation ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

EagleOne est engagé dans l'identification, l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de projets miniers. La Société détient l'option exclusive d'acquérir une participation de 100 %, sujette à une redevance nette de fonderie de 2 %, dans la propriété aurifère Magusi Ouest (la (( Propriété ))), située à environ 39 kilomètres au nord-ouest de la Ville de Rouyn-Noranda. , Québec et comprend 11 claims miniers contigus non brevetés couvrant environ 563,35 hectares.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for EAGL. Please email: ....

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....

Investorideas is a Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Service Provider; Cannabis stocks, Blockchain stocks, Mining, E-sports, Energy, Biotech and more...

Check out Investorideas listing on the CSE service provider list. We offer discounts to CSE listed stocks!

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004; the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.