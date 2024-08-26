CSE New Mining Stock Listing - Eagleone Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of EagleOne Metals Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.
EagleOne is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Magusi West Gold property (the“Property”), which is located approximately 39 kilometres northwest of the City of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec and consists of 11 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 563.35 hectares.
Les actions ordinaires d'EagleOne Metals Corporation ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.
Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.
EagleOne est engagé dans l'identification, l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de projets miniers. La Société détient l'option exclusive d'acquérir une participation de 100 %, sujette à une redevance nette de fonderie de 2 %, dans la propriété aurifère Magusi Ouest (la (( Propriété ))), située à environ 39 kilomètres au nord-ouest de la Ville de Rouyn-Noranda. , Québec et comprend 11 claims miniers contigus non brevetés couvrant environ 563,35 hectares.
