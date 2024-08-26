Massive Air Raid: Ukraine's State Emergency Service Reports Five Dead, 30 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, five civilians are reported dead and 30 as a result of Russia's morning attack on Ukraine.

Oleksandr Khorunzhy, press officer for the State Emergency Service, reported this on national television, Ukrinform saw.

Russias Ukraine with missiles and drones: Explosions heard in many cities, casualties reported

"Five people died in these by Russia and 30 others were injured. A total of 740 rescue workers and 176 units of equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath. Some of these workers and equipment... are still working on the sites," Khorunzhy said.

According to the official, the emergency response teams continue clearing the rubble, putting out fires, and rescuing people (two have been rescued so far).

"Damage has been reported in more than 50 settlements where 57 sites were affected, including residential buildings and critical infrastructure," the press officer said.

According to the emergency service, civil and critical infrastructure in Kyiv remained intact. Damage was reported in the Boryspil, Obukhiv, Bucha, and Brovary districts of Kyiv region. "Private households and dry grass caught fire. The blaze has already been extinguished," the spokesperson for the State Emergency Service informed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that on August 26, Russian invaders launched one of the biggest strikes on Ukraine, using more than a hundred missiles of various types and about 100 Shahed drones.

Fifteen Ukraine's regions were affected by the Russian attack on energy infrastructure.