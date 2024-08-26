Air Defense Downs Almost 20 Russian Drones Targeting Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces on Monday, August 26, intercepted nearly 20 Russian kamikaze drones on the approach to Kyiv.

That's according to the municipal military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The air alert in Kyiv lasted a total of 8.5 hours today. An update on the UAV stats: up to a dozen enemy drones were destroyed overnight. And approximately the same number was downed during the morning attack. In total, almost 20 Kyiv-bound enemy drones were detected and destroyed," said Serhii Popko, head of the administration.

According to the official, all interceptions took place around Kyiv. A drone debris during the latest wave of the attack plunged onto the Kyiv-Obukhiv motorway on the edge of the capital's Holosiivskyi district, where a car caught fire and a driver was injured.

There is no destruction in the city, Popko emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that on August 26, Russian invaders launched one of the biggest combined missile and drones strikes, involving over a hundred missiles of various types and nearly 100 Shahed drones.