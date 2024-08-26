Borrell Again Calls For Lifting Restrictions On Use Of Western Weapons After Russia's Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lifting of restrictions on the use of Western weapons against the Russian military involved in the aggression against Ukraine will strengthen Ukrainian self-defense, save lives and reduce destruction in Ukraine.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell wrote about this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I reiterate that lifting restrictions on the use of capabilities against vs the Russian military involved in aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with international law, would strengthen Ukrainian self-defence, safe lives and reduce destruction in Ukraine,” he said.

According to Borrell, Russia has intensified its aggression by resuming massive attacks across Ukraine that target civilian infrastructure, including hydroelectric power plants, resulting in casualties.

“Ukraine needs air defense now,” he added.

Borrell noted that he will discuss this issue with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign ministers at an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Thursday.

Restoration of energy sector after shelling:held meeting

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian invaders had launched one of the largest strikes on Ukraine on August 26, using more than a hundred missiles of various types and about 100 Shahed drones.

As a result of the Russian massive attack on energy infrastructure, 15 regions of Ukraine were affected.

As of now, there are 5 dead and 30 injured as a result of Russia's morning attack on Ukraine.